Barack Obama's high-school jersey fetches $192K at auction

The narrative about sports memorabilia losing value continues to be proven untrue, especially given what took place at a recent auction.

It’s one thing to pay over $100K for a uniform worn by a professional athlete, but it’s another to do so for someone who never suited up to play at any level higher than high school.

To his credit, former U.S. president, Barack Obama, did play for his varsity team, but it was in high school. He did not play in college and beyond, given that he had bigger plans, in the politics realm.

Obama may not have panned out as an athlete, but he experienced a level of success that few others ever have. Maybe that’s why someone recently paid $192,000 for his Punahou School jersey.

SOLD for $192,000 The high school basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama, who later became the 44th president of the United States. A new World Record for a high school jersey sold at auction! Sold today in Day 4 of our "Icons & Idols: Trilogy" auction – Icons & Idols: Sports! pic.twitter.com/MzlwkjVC3T — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 4, 2020

An interesting purchase for sure.