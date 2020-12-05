NBA

Barack Obama's high-school jersey fetches $192K at auction

Barack Obama's high-school jersey fetches $192K at auction

NBA

Barack Obama's high-school jersey fetches $192K at auction

By December 5, 2020 8:59 pm

By |

The narrative about sports memorabilia losing value continues to be proven untrue, especially given what took place at a recent auction.

It’s one thing to pay over $100K for a uniform worn by a professional athlete, but it’s another to do so for someone who never suited up to play at any level higher than high school.

To his credit, former U.S. president, Barack Obama, did play for his varsity team, but it was in high school. He did not play in college and beyond, given that he had bigger plans, in the politics realm.

Obama may not have panned out as an athlete, but he experienced a level of success that few others ever have. Maybe that’s why someone recently paid $192,000 for his Punahou School jersey.

An interesting purchase for sure.

NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

4hr

Chargers 4hr ago

I don’t know what my expectations truly were for this season, but I didn’t think we’d be out of it before Thanksgiving.  The injuries are (…)

More NBA
Home