Which Packers Deserve to Go to the Pro Bowl This Season?

There are only three games left on the Green Bay Packers regular-season schedule and in two weeks, the NFL will announce which players have earned Pro Bowl recognition.

Green Bay is currently 10-3 and owns the top seed in the NFC playoff hunt, so there are plenty of Packers deserving of serious consideration for the Pro Bowl. Here is a look at the Packers players who should earn Pro Bowl berths (even if there is no game this year) and some who are on the cusp of earning that honor:

Pro Bowl Locks:

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is one of the top candidates for league MVP so there should be no doubt about his Pro Bowl credentials.

His numbers speak for themselves. The future Hall of Famer has completed 69.6 percent of his passes, has thrown for 3,685 yards, 39 touchdowns and only four interceptions. His quarterback rating is 119.7 for the season and his rating has been below 100 in only one game all season.

Rodgers made the Pro Bowl last season when he was just very good, this season, he’s elite and a Pro Bowl lock.

WR Davante Adams

Adams is making his case that he’s the best wide receiver in the NFL right now. Despite missing two games and part of another, Tae has 91 catches for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns including at least one touchdown in eight straight games, a Packers franchise record.

Adams has great body control, is elite at gaining an advantage right off the snap and has excellent chemistry with Rodgers.

Thus far, Adams has six games with 100-plus yards and has four games with 10-or-more receptions. He is quite simply a dominant player right now.

Adams should be a lock to go to the Pro Bowl.

OT David Bakhtiari

The Packers offensive line has been outstanding this season despite dealing with multiple injuries and being forced to start many different combinations of players.

Bakhtiari is one of the league’s best pass protectors and he’s a darn good run blocker as well. Bakhtiari showed his hustle in the Eagles game when he ran all the way downfield to block on Aaron Jones’ game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run.

Bakhtiari missed three games due to injury, but he’s still playing at an elite level and has earned another trip to the Pro Bowl. Through Week 14, he is the top-rated offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus.

CB Jaire Alexander

Alexander has become a bona fide shut down corner in his third season in the league. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 54.5 percent of their passes when they throw to receivers covered by “Ja Money” and have a quarterback rating of just 72.8.

Alexander is speedy and has become a great technician at corner. He has a lot of confidence and a short memory, two traits all elite corners in the NFL need. He is also not afraid to make tackles against the run and can play well near the line of scrimmage on those rare occasions he is asked to.

He is presently ranked second in the league among cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. Alexander deserves Pro Bowl recognition for his outstanding play even though he has only one interception this season and one safety he earned in Week 1 when he sacked Kirk Cousins in the end zone.

Should Make the Pro Bowl:

C Corey Linsley

Linsley was playing at an elite level this season but he is presently on the IR after suffering an injury in the Packers Week 12 win over the Bears.

Linsley is smart, tough and athletic. His mobility often allows him to make key blocks on the second level on screens, tosses and sweeps. The former Ohio State star also calls the signals for the Packers offensive line and is a leader on this unit.

If he weren’t injured, Linsley would be a Pro Bowl lock. As of now, he should be selected to the Pro Bowl after enjoying a career season, but his injury may make some voters think twice.

LB Za’Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith is having another productive season at edge rusher for the Packers. In fact, after 13 games, “Z” is tied for third in the NFL with 10.5 sacks.

The only reason Za’Darius Smith isn’t a lock is that he has been less dominant this season than he was a year ago although Smith has picked up his play recently after a slow start to the season.

The Packers top pass rusher belongs in the Pro Bowl and should earn a bid.

Has a Chance:

RB Aaron Jones

Jones belongs in the conversation but his injury that cost him two games may also cost him the Pro Bowl.

As of now, Jones has 823 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His 5.1-yards per carry is second among the top 10 running backs in the NFC. He is now fifth in the conference in rushing yards and second in rushing yards per game.

Jones is a home run threat any time he touches the football and he’s a good receiver as well. His speed and versatility make him a top running back.

His time lost to injury and the fact that his touchdown total is off from a year ago will hurt his candidacy a bit. The crowd at RB will also hurt Jones’ Pro Bowl chances with Dalvin Cook, Ronald Jones, Kenyan Drake and Ezekiel Elliott all fighting with Jones for Pro Bowl recognition.

TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020 and is presently second among NFC tight ends in receiving yards, fifth in catches with 46 and first with nine touchdowns.

Two things will hurt Tonyan’s candidacy. First, his lack of an established reputation league-wide and second the high number of other Packers who are likely to make the team.

This year, Tonyan is a borderline Pro Bowl candidate. Another year like this one and he could be a perennial Pro Bowler for the Packers.

OL Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins deserves consideration but probably won’t make the Pro Bowl this season. One big problem that will hamper the second-year man’s candidacy is his versatility. What position do you put Jenkins at? He has started games at guard, tackle and center for the Packers this season and performed well at all three.

The other thing that may hamper Jenkins’ chances is that he hasn’t graded out as well this year as he did in his rookie campaign. Jenkins will be a Pro Bowl player soon, but he probably just misses the cut this season.

DL Kenny Clark

If Clark gets the nod for the Pro Bowl, it will be based more on his reputation than his performance this season. Injuries slowed the former UCLA star down early in the season and he has just started rounding into his Pro Bowl form the last three games.

Clark has the talent but this season, he does not deserve to go to the Pro Bowl.

Follow Gil Martin on Twitter @GilPackers

Click here for more great Packers coverage

Visit my website for all things Gil Martin