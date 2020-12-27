Dwayne Haskins laments about 'hardest week of my life'

Dwayne Haskins has been riding an emotional rollercoaster over the past week, and it took a toll on him.

Haskins was given the opportunity to start in a potential division title-clinching game agains the Panthers in Week 16, and he completely blew it.

He was spotted at a strip club after the team’s Week 15 game later that night, and it proved to be quite a distraction for the team. To make matters worse, Alex Smith was still ailing, and Haskins was named the starter against Carolina.

Haskins played terribly in the game, completing only 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a fumble. He was benched in the second half, and spoke about how difficult this week was for him after the 20-13 loss.

“Definitely the hardest week of my life,” Haskins said, via NBC Sports Washington. “I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together.”

It may have been difficult, but he made it that way by hitting up the strip club.