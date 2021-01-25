Bradley Beal says Wizards are 'more or less pissed off at ourselves'

The Washington Wizards have not won a game in San Antonio since 1999 but almost came out on top on Sunday. Of course, almost is only good in horseshoes and hand grenades. A depleted Washington roster competed with the Spurs before the home team went on a 15-1 scoring run to ice the game. The Wizards pulled to within five points just over midway through the fourth quarter but the Spurs put the game away. Now the Wizards are 3-9 and will face John Wall and the Rockets on Tuesday. Here are the highlights from the Wizards’ post-game media availability.

Rusell Westbrook knows he needs to improve even if those words without results will do little to make fans happy.

It’s still early in the season but so far the Wizards have not won the trade when they shipped John Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. Granted, Westbrook is returning from a quad injury so his numbers were not the best on Sunday night. Westbrook finished with nine points on 3-for-11 shooting with six assists and eight rebounds.

Russell Westbrook: "Definitely not where I need to be on all aspects so I just got to be better and get my shit together." pic.twitter.com/VBz497bQcD — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 25, 2021

Bradley Beal’s Packers lost in the NFC Championship game and his frustration only grew with another loss that the Wizards will have to dig themselves out of for any shot at the playoffs. No one can blame Beal for his frustration at this point. He’s given his all on the court and the team continues to falter. Beal finished the game with 31 points on 13-for-29 shooting with four assists and seven rebounds.

“We don’t have any camaraderie problems, any character problems. We’re more or less pissed off at ourselves and how we’re playing. It’s not like we’re giving in, giving up. It’s a frustration, it’s an individual frustration and a team frustration. We all look at ourselves in the mirror and we all just got to be better. We all just got to rile up together, understand that the odds are against us, but we still have enough to win.”

With the Wizards shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols, the team needed all the bodies they could get. They got some reinforcement with signing Alex Len after he was released from the Toronto Raptors and went through waivers. Washington needed help at the center position with Thomas Bryant out for the season with an ACL injury and Moe Wagner currently out due to the coronavirus. In 20 minutes of play, Len had 11 points and five rebounds. He knocked down a three and wasn’t afraid to attack the rim. “I like him,” Scott Brooks said post-game. “That was a really good pickup.”