Phillies sign third baseman Brad Miller

The Philadelphia Phillies signed third baseman Brad Miller of Orlando, FL to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million according to FOX Sports on Wednesday. Miller actually will be returning to Philadelphia as he finished the 2019 Major League Baseball season there before playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

In 2020, Miller batted .232 with seven home runs, and 25 runs batted in with the Cardinals. During 142 at bats and 171 plate appearances, Miller scored 21 runs, and had 33 hits, one triple, one stolen base, 25 walks, 64 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, along with an on base percntage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .451.

Miller’s finest game in 2020 came in a 16-2 Cardinals win over the Cincinnati Reds on September 1. In six at bats, Miller had four hits, of which three went for extra bases. He had two home runs, one double, scored three runs, and had seven runs batted in.

In addition to the Cardinals and Phillies, Miller has played for the Seattle Mariners for three seasons from 2013 to 2015, the Tampa Bay Rays for three seasons from 2016 to 2018, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, and the Cleveland Baseball Club in 2019.

Miller’s finest season was with the Rays in 2016. That year, he had career highs in home runs (30), runs batted in (81), runs scored (73), doubles (29), hits (133), and total bases (264). Still, one must also realize is that Miller also, struck out 149 times that season. In 152 games, he had 16 more strikeouts than hits. For his career, Miller has had 74 more strikeouts than hits. In 807 games, he has struck out 680 times, and had 606 hits.

Prior to being a professional baseball player, Miller had an outstanding college career at the University of Clemson. While with the Tigers, he won the Brooks Wallace Award in 2011 as the top shortstop at the NCAA level. With the Phillies, expect Miller to play a reserve infield role, at first base, second base, and third base.