Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Mar 24/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 418 2 2 John Salter 186 3 3 Costello Van Steenis 160.5 4 4 Charlie Ward 96 5 5 Taylor Johnson 72 6 6 Romero Cotton 68 7 7 Dalton Rosta 65 7 7 Mike Shipman 65 9 9 Andrew Kapel 64 9 10 Fabian Edwards 64 11 11 Austin Vanderford 62 12 12 Norbert Novenyi 59.5 13 13 Ed Ruth 58.5 14 NR Tony Johnson 52.5 15 14 Christian Edwards 52 16 NR Khalid Murtazaliev 50 17 15 Vinicius de Jesus 45.5 18 16 Kent Kauppinen 36.5 19 17 Will Fleury 32.5 20 18 Johnny Eblen 32 21 NR Jordan Newman 29.5 22 19 Justin Sumter 20 23 20 Pietro Penini 18 24 NR Daniel Madrid 10 25 21 Ty Gwerder 9 26 22 Joseph Creer 8 27 23 Andy Manzolo 0 27 NR Branko Busick 0 27 NR Fabio Aguiar 0 27 23 Hamza Salim 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound