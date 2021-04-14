Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 14/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1005 2 3 2 A.J. McKee 344.5 3 2 Darrion Caldwell 305.5 4 4 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 260.5 5 5 8 Jay-Jay Wilson 190.5 6 5 7 Aaron Pico 189.5 7 7 4 Adam Borics 173.5 8 8 Aiden Lee 145 9 10 Weber Almeida 125 10 9 Henry Corrales 96 11 16 Cody Law 95 11 13 5 Pedro Carvalho 95 13 17 Lucas Brennan 86 14 11 10 Tywan Claxton 80.5 15 15 Brian Moore 71.5 16 12 6 Daniel Weichel 70.5 17 19 Brandon Girtz 68 18 20 Ciaran Clarke 67 19 20 Richie Smullen 65 20 NR 11 Mads Burnell 58 20 22 Saul Rogers 58 22 25 Chris Hatley 54 23 18 9 Jeremy Kennedy 52 24 26 Asael Adjoudj 50 25 28 Dominique Wooding 40 26 29 Matt Bessette 25 27 30 Jeremy Petley 22 28 31 Kevin Croom 20 29 32 Andrew Fisher 10 30 33 Andrew Salas 9 30 33 Harry Hardwick 9 30 33 John de Jesus 9 33 36 Arbi Mezhidov 0 33 36 Ashleigh Grimshaw 0 33 36 Erick Sanchez 0 33 36 Simone D’Anna 0 33 36 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

