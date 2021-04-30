Eagles draft Alabama and Louisiana Tech linemen in 2nd/3rd rounds

In his first year with the Crimson Tide in 2019, Dickerson started nine games at center and four at right guard, earning second-team All-SEC honors. The Hickory, North Carolina native began his college career with the Seminoles, where he became the first true freshman to start along the offensive line in the home opener since 1982. Overall, Dickerson has 20 starts at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, and another at right tackle.

“My role is whatever position coach thinks I need to be in to make the team better. That’s the position I’m going to serve. No matter where it is on the offensive line. No matter where it is on the depth chart or anything.”

Dickerson reunites with the Eagles’ first-round pick, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. “DeVonta is a great dude. I love him to death,” Dickerson said. “I’m really excited to work with him and play with him.”

The Eagles improved their defensive tackle depth chart in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Eagles selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams with the 73rd overall pick on Friday after trading back three spots with the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles received a sixth-round pick (191st overall) from the Panthers to move back.

The Crowley, Texas native played three seasons with Louisiana Tech. He produced 106 tackles (19 for loss) and 10 sacks during his college career.

The 6-foot-3, 284- pound lineman is likely to be the Eagles’ third defensive tackle behind starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave this season. Given his upside, he might be considered a long-term heir apparent to Cox at three-technique.

