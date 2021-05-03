Jeff Driskel release sparks Aaron Rodgers to Broncos rumors

The Broncos are freeing up some room on their depth chart at the most important position, and the NFL world is taking note.

Rumors have been swirling about Aaron Rodgers possibly being traded to the Broncos, as he seems to prefer playing for them, over other teams — especially the Packers, who he’s not happy with at this time.

From Ian: "Rodgers wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions… one thing that drove Rodgers nuts was when the organization released Jake Kumerow just a day after he praised him publicly. Described as a little bit of a death kneel in the relationship." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 3, 2021

Ummmmmmmmmmmm, @RapSheet just said the Packers releasing Jake Kumerow almost immediately after Aaron Rodgers praised him was described as a "death knell" in the relationship. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 3, 2021

Probably the only time ⁦@AaronRodgers12⁩ has agreed with me 😂 pic.twitter.com/eyAQlIvKHa — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 3, 2021

Obviously, this isn't just about Kumerow. Guessing resentment over the personnel side has been building for a long time. Didn't bring back Jordy. Didn't bring back Randall. Didn't bring back Clay. All defendable decisions, mind you. But Kumerow could've been the last straw — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 3, 2021

So it sure looks like the relationship between Rodgers and Packers management — specifically general manage Brian Gutekunst — has been fractured beyond repair. The loss in the NFC title game probably left a sour enough taste in Rodgers’ mouth as is, and now we can’t see him playing for them again going forward.

As such, the trade rumors are swirling, and apparently, the Broncos are looking like a legitimate player.

Aaron Rodgers would “happily go to Denver,” per @richeisen. “They have the weapons, they’ve got the spot — he doesn’t care that it’s in Mahomes’ division. He would actually love to personally beat Mahomes. He would love to send Mahomes to the wild card every single year” 🔥🔥 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 3, 2021

…Especially after they released quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday.

Broncos release backup QB Jeff Driskelhttps://t.co/lHc6Zfv1Ui pic.twitter.com/0MCiQOtvIH — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 3, 2021

We could totally see Rodgers playing in Denver. Stay tuned.