Jeff Driskel release sparks Aaron Rodgers to Broncos rumors

Jeff Driskel release sparks Aaron Rodgers to Broncos rumors

By May 3, 2021 10:27 pm

By

The Broncos are freeing up some room on their depth chart at the most important position, and the NFL world is taking note.

Rumors have been swirling about Aaron Rodgers possibly being traded to the Broncos, as he seems to prefer playing for them, over other teams — especially the Packers, who he’s not happy with at this time.

So it sure looks like the relationship between Rodgers and Packers management — specifically general manage Brian Gutekunst — has been fractured beyond repair. The loss in the NFC title game probably left a sour enough taste in Rodgers’ mouth as is, and now we can’t see him playing for them again going forward.

As such, the trade rumors are swirling, and apparently, the Broncos are looking like a legitimate player.

…Especially after they released quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday.

We could totally see Rodgers playing in Denver. Stay tuned.

