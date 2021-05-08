By Jeff Fox | May 8, 2021 6:02 pm

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Neil Magny (red gloves) before the match against Li Jingliang (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Magny Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 157 – Feb 23/13 – W (Manley) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – L (Moraes) – $8,000*

UFC: Fight For the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Baczynski) – $8,000*

UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – W (Umalatov) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Brown vs Silva – May 10/14 – W (Means) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs Marquardt – Jun 28/14 – W (de Lima) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (Garcia) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 179 – Oct 24/14 – W (Macario) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Kunimoto) – $94,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Faber – May 16/15 – W (Lim) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 190 – Aug 1/15 – L (Maia) – $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Oliveira – Aug 23/15 – W (Silva) – $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – W (Gastelum) – $130,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Mir – Mar 20/16 – W (Lombard) – $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – L (Larkin) – $57,000 ($47,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Hendricks) – $129,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – L (dos Anjos) – $85,000 ($70,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Condit) – $155,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (White) – $161,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – L (Ponzinibbio) – $91,000 ($76,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Jingliang) – $172,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Martin) – $178,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – W (Lawler) – $184,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny – Jan 20/21 – L (Chiesa) – $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8/21 – W (Morono) – $191,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,236,000

