The 2021 Eagles schedule is no picnic

It’s top-heavy with contenders in the first half, then with a late Bye in December, then they must run the gauntlet of the teams which hate them most, namely their NFC East rivals.

• Philadelphia will begin the 2021 season against Atlanta on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Eagles last played the Falcons on kickoff weekend in 2018, when they opened the NFL’s schedule with a home victory coming off their Super Bowl LII-winning campaign in 2017.

• A national audience will once again be treated to an Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 3 on Monday Night Football. With the exception of a nationally televised 2014 Thanksgiving afternoon contest, the division rivals have squared off in prime time every season dating back to 2007. Andy Reid and his Chieves come to Philly in Week 4.

• Philadelphia will host the Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. The Eagles are one of only two teams with an undefeated record on Thursday Night Football (5-0) since 2016, joining the Seahawks.