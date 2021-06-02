MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jun 2/21

By June 2, 2021 9:53 am

Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; John Salter (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Kendall Grove (red gloves) during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 620
2 2 2 John Salter 306
3 3 5 Costello Van Steenis 278.5
4 11 3 Austin Vanderford 169
5 4 8 Charlie Ward 149.5
6 5 Taylor Johnson 144
7 7 Dalton Rosta 134
8 9 Andrew Kapel 128
9 6 11 Romero Cotton 124
10 20 7 Johnny Eblen 115
11 12 Norbert Novenyi 109
12 16 Khalid Murtazaliev 100
13 14 Tony Johnson 94
14 7 9 Mike Shipman 87.5
15 9 6 Fabian Edwards 85.5
16 NR Rafael Carvalho 81
16 17 Vinicius de Jesus 81
18 13 10 Ed Ruth 75.5
19 21 Jordan Newman 73
20 18 Kent Kauppinen 65
21 22 Justin Sumter 40
22 24 Daniel Madrid 18
22 25 Ty Gwerder 18
24 26 Joseph Creer 14
25 27 Andy Manzolo 0
25 27 Branko Busick 0
25 27 Fabio Aguiar 0
25 27 Hamza Salim 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

