Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 9/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Douglas Lima 569 2 2 2 Yaroslav Amosov 385 3 4 3 Michael Page 271 3 3 5 Neiman Gracie 271 5 9 4 Jason Jackson 244.5 6 NR Lorenz Larkin 234 7 6 11 Oliver Enkamp 168 8 7 Benson Henderson 163 9 8 6 Logan Storley 151.5 10 10 7 Paul Daley 128.5 11 10 Kemran Lachinov 121 12 12 Robson Gracie Jr 110 13 14 Billy Goff 109 14 15 9 Joey Davis 106 15 16 Shamil Nikaev 100 16 31 Roman Faraldo 96 17 17 Raymond Daniels 95 18 12 8 Derek Anderson 90 19 19 Killys Mota 72 20 20 Curtis Millender 70 21 21 Lewis Long 68 21 21 Simon Smotritsky 68 23 23 Jake Smith 64 24 24 Kastriot Xhema 60 25 18 10 Sabah Homasi 58 26 26 Raphael Uchegbu 55 27 27 Moses Murrietta 54 27 24 Trevor Gudde 54 29 28 Khonry Gracie 53 30 29 Walter Gahadza 45 31 30 Jordan Mein 44 32 32 Kiefer Crosbie 39.5 33 33 Stefano Paterno 36 34 34 Mark Lemminger 32 35 37 Jaleel Willis 27 36 35 Kyle Crutchmer 26 37 36 Albert Gonzales 20 38 39 Pat Casey 14 39 43 Grachik Bozinyan 10 40 40 Demarques Jackson 8 41 42 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 42 43 Bobby Lee 0 42 43 Giovanni Melillo 0 42 43 Herman Terrado 0 42 43 Kywan Gracie 0 42 NR Levan Chokheli 0 42 43 Mukhamed Berkhamov 0 42 NR Peter Stanonik 0 42 43 Ross Houston 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings



Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound