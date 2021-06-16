Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 16/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1004 2 3 4 Goiti Yamauchi 200 3 4 2 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194 4 NR 8 Aviv Gozali 192.5 5 29 6 Peter Queally 168 6 5 Mandel Nallo 149 7 6 Charlie Leary 136 8 39 11 Dan Moret 130 9 7 10 Adam Piccolotti 107 10 39 9 Alexandr Shabily 100 11 9 7 Sidney Outlaw 98 12 10 Nicolo Solli 94 13 11 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93 14 13 Keoni Diggs 85 15 25 Saad Awad 80 16 15 Chris Duncan 78 17 16 George Hardwick 76 18 17 Christopher Gonzalez 71 19 12 Alfie Davis 69.5 20 NR Nick Newell 64 21 18 Akonne Wanliss 61 22 8 Daniele Scatizzi 60 23 19 Georgi Karakhanyan 57 24 20 Chris Bungard 56 24 14 Marcus Surin 56 26 22 Lance Gibson Jr 55 27 21 Gavin Hughes 54 28 22 Asael Adjoudj 50 29 24 Manny Muro 44 30 26 5 Myles Jury 43 31 NR Kiefer Crosbie 39.5 32 27 Nainoa Dung 35 32 28 Terry Brazier 32 34 29 Tim Wilde 20 34 29 Yves Landu 20 36 32 Kane Mousah 18 36 32 Ricardo Seixas 18 38 34 Vladimir Tokov 17 39 35 Alan Omer 10 39 35 Ali Zebian 10 39 35 Soren Bak 10 39 35 Usman Nurmagomedov 10 43 39 Alessandro Botti 0 43 NR Bobby Lee 0 43 39 Bryce Logan 0 43 39 Iamik Furtado 0 43 NR Isaiah Hokit 0 43 39 Mike Hamel 0 43 NR Nate Andrews 0 43 39 Ryan Scope 0

