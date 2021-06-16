MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 16/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 16/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 16/21

June 16, 2021

By |

Goiti Yamaguchi (blue gloves) defeats Adam Piccolotti (red gloves) during Bellator 183 at SAP Center.

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1004
2 3 4 Goiti Yamauchi 200
3 4 2 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194
4 NR 8 Aviv Gozali 192.5
5 29 6 Peter Queally 168
6 5 Mandel Nallo 149
7 6 Charlie Leary 136
8 39 11 Dan Moret 130
9 7 10 Adam Piccolotti 107
10 39 9 Alexandr Shabily 100
11 9 7 Sidney Outlaw 98
12 10 Nicolo Solli 94
13 11 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93
14 13 Keoni Diggs 85
15 25 Saad Awad 80
16 15 Chris Duncan 78
17 16 George Hardwick 76
18 17 Christopher Gonzalez 71
19 12 Alfie Davis 69.5
20 NR Nick Newell 64
21 18 Akonne Wanliss 61
22 8 Daniele Scatizzi 60
23 19 Georgi Karakhanyan 57
24 20 Chris Bungard 56
24 14 Marcus Surin 56
26 22 Lance Gibson Jr 55
27 21 Gavin Hughes 54
28 22 Asael Adjoudj 50
29 24 Manny Muro 44
30 26 5 Myles Jury 43
31 NR Kiefer Crosbie 39.5
32 27 Nainoa Dung 35
32 28 Terry Brazier 32
34 29 Tim Wilde 20
34 29 Yves Landu 20
36 32 Kane Mousah 18
36 32 Ricardo Seixas 18
38 34 Vladimir Tokov 17
39 35 Alan Omer 10
39 35 Ali Zebian 10
39 35 Soren Bak 10
39 35 Usman Nurmagomedov 10
43 39 Alessandro Botti 0
43 NR Bobby Lee 0
43 39 Bryce Logan 0
43 39 Iamik Furtado 0
43 NR Isaiah Hokit 0
43 39 Mike Hamel 0
43 NR Nate Andrews 0
43 39 Ryan Scope 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

