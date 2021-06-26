Euro 2020 has been one of the most anticipated events in history. The coronavirus pandemic had halted things. However, as the situation gets under control, matches are resuming and there is hope for the finals kicking off pretty soon. So, if you are a football fan, you are in for a treat as we share everything you need to know about Euro 2020. We want to provide you with as much information as possible so that you can make the most of your time. The 2021 tournaments will be more than anything you can expect.

England was expected to play at Wembley on June 29th against Deutschland (Germany). However, the match has been rescheduled for July 11th. This means that anticipation is at an all-time high. With the stakes being so high, there is much to expect from the match. We aim to provide the full Euro 2020 schedule so that you can truly enjoy each event and prepare for it. The matches will take place in 12 cities and consist of 51 matches among 24 teams.

Who Has Made It Through the Last 16 of Euro 2020?

Before we take a close look at the Euro 2020 schedule, let’s take a look at the teams that have made it through.

Germany

Spain

Portugal

Ukraine

Croatia

Sweden

Denmark

England

Czech Republic

Switzerland

France

Austria

Wales

Italy

Belgium

The Netherlands

Euro 2020 Fixtures

June 26, 2021

First Game: Denmark Vs. Wales in Amsterdam

Second Game: Austria Vs. Italy in London

Third Game: Czech Republic Vs. The Netherlands in Budapest

Fourth Game: Portugal Vs. Belgium in Seville

Fifth Game: Spain Vs. Croatia in Copenhagen

Sixth Game: Switzerland Vs. France in Bucharest

Seventh Game: Germany Vs. England in London

Eight Game: Ukraine Vs. Sweden in Glasgow.

Euro 2020 Quarter Finals

July 2 nd , 2021

First Quarter Final: Switzerland Vs. France Vs. Spain or Croatia in St. Petersburg

Second Quarter Final: Portugal or Belgium Vs. Austria or Italy in Munich

July 3 rd , 2021

Third Quarter Final: Czech Republic or Netherlands Vs. Denmark or Wales in Baku

Fourth Quarter Final: Ukraine or Sweden Vs. Germany or England in Rome

Euro 2020 Semi Finals

July 6 th , 2021

First Semi Final: Austria/Italy/Portugal/Belgium Vs. Spain/Croatia/Switzerland/France in Wembley

July 7 th , 2021

Second Semi Final: Denmark/Wales/Czech Republic/Netherlands Vs. Germany/England/Ukraine/Sweden in Wembley

Euro 2020 Final

July 11 th , 2021

Take Advantage of the Opportunity

