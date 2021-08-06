Joey Gallo's first-ever home run with Yankees still hasn't come back down to Earth yet (Video)

Joey Gallo has hit plenty of moonshots throughout his career, but the one he hit in his most-recent game takes the cake.

Gallo has hit 146 home runs i only 1,853 at-bats in his career, which is a pretty ridiculous ratio, and many of them have traveled quite far. He’s also struck out 808 times, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Back to the velocity, though.

Gallo stepped to the plate in a pivotal moment during the seventh inning of Thursday’s game against the Mariners, with the Yankees trailing 3-2. There were two men on base, but two outs. Gallo provided his team with the go-ahead and (eventual) game-winning runs, when he hit this moonshot into the stands.

.@JoeyGallo24 picked a huge spot for his first Yankees homer! pic.twitter.com/GS95JXgcJZ — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2021

It was the highest launch angle of any home run he’s hit in his career (48 degrees).

Joey Gallo's first Yankees home run: 48 degree launch angle That's the highest launch angle on any HR of his career Tied for the highest launch angle on any NYY HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015), with a Mark Teixeira HR on 7/3/16 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 6, 2021

Has that ball even landed yet? We’re not sure.