Yankees experiencing covid outbreak

The New York Yankees may be in a wildcard chase in the American League, but they are also experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. Among the Yankees currently diagnosed with the disease are pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerritt Cole, along with catcher Gary Sanchez, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post on Wednesday.

Cole, who is the ace of the Yankees staff and an American League All-Star, has a record of 10 wins and six losses, an earned run average of 3.11, and an American League-leading WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.99. The native of Newport Beach. CA also leads the junior circuit with 176 strikeouts and two complete games. In 130 1/3 innings, Cole has given up 101 hits, 45 earned runs, and 28 walks.

Montgomery, a native of Sumter, South Carolina, has a record of four wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 3.69, and a WHIP of 1.19. He also has 115 strikeouts, and gave up 101 hits, 47 earned runs and 35 walks.

Sanchez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is batting .216 with 17 home runs and 39 runs batted in. During 278 at bats, he has scored 43 runs, with 60 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 43 walks, 125 total bases, an on base percentage of .329, and a .450 on base percentage.

Rizzo has shared his time this season with the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs. The native of Parkland, Florida batted .251 with 17 home runs and 46 runs batted in. During 355 at bats, he has scored 49 runs, and had 89 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, five stolen bases, 40 walks, 162 total bases, an on base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .456.

New York has the fifth most cases of coronavirus among all states in the United States. In all, they have 2,252,993 cases, and 54,377 deaths (second most fatalities). New York state also has had 106, 410 active cases, while 2,092, 206 New Yorkers have recovered to date.