Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;
Giga Chikadze (red gloves) before the match against Jamall Emmers (blue gloves) during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Giga Chikadze Career Earnings

(for WSOF & UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WSOF 26 – Dec 18/15 – L (Guardado) – $1,200 ($1,000 to show, $200 from Guardado for missing weight)

DWCS 10 – Jun 19/18 – L (Springer) – $5,000

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Davis) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Emmers) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 11/20 – W (Morales) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Simmons) – $114,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – W (Swanson) – $120,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze – Aug 28/21 – W (Barboza) – $156,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $504,700

 


