Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 29/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 3 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 887 2 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Feather/Lightweight 801 3 4 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 752 4 3 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 678 5 11 1 A.J. McKee Featherweight 651 6 5 6 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 544.5 7 6 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 543.5 8 7 5 Ryan Bader Heavyweight/Light Heavy 447 9 8 8 Douglas Lima Welterweight 420 10 9 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 406 11 10 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 392 12 12 7 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 332 13 29 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 292.5 14 13 Jason Jackson Welterweight 285 14 13 10 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285 16 18 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 269 16 18 Michael Page Welterweight 269 18 17 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 266.5 19 22 4W Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 242 20 163 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 232 21 NR Brent Primus Lightweight 230 22 21 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 228.5 23 66 Mads Burnell Featherweight 228 24 25 9 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 224.5 25 25 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224 26 27 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 220.5 27 15 John Salter Middleweight 216.5 28 30 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 212 29 28 Aaron Pico Featherweight 211 30 23 Lorenz Larkin Middleweight 204 31 31 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 194 32 32 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 192.5 33 20 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 192 33 33 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 192 35 35 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 186 36 132 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 182 37 36 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 181 38 82 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 175 39 38 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5 40 39 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 169 41 40 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 168 41 40 Peter Queally Lightweight 168 43 43 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 161.5 44 88 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 160 45 44 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 159 46 45 6W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 152.5 47 47 James Gallagher Bantamweight 150 48 48 Charlie Ward Middleweight 149.5 49 49 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149 50 NR Ben Parrish Light Heavyweight 140 51 51 5W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 139.5 52 42 Benson Henderson Welterweight 139 53 53 Charlie Leary Lightweight 136 54 46 Logan Storley Welterweight 134.5 55 54 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134 55 54 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 134 57 56 Aiden Lee Featherweight 130 57 56 Dan Moret Lightweight 130 59 58 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 128 60 50 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 127.5 61 NR Daniel Carey Featherweight 125 61 37 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 125 63 59 Cody Law Featherweight 124 63 59 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 124 63 59 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124 66 62 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 122 66 62 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 122 68 64 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 121.5 69 65 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121 70 NR Islam Mamedov Lightweight 110 70 66 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110 72 68 Billy Goff Welterweight 109 72 68 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 109 72 198 Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 109 75 70 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108 76 72 Paul Daley Welterweight 106 77 72 Joey Davis Welterweight 104.5 78 74 Charlie Campbell Lightweight 104 78 74 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 104 80 76 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 103 81 77 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101 82 78 Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 100 82 78 7W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 100 82 78 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100 85 NR Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 98 86 141 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 97 87 83 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 96 88 214 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5 89 85 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 95 89 85 Jake Hager Heavyweight 95 89 85 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95 92 88 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 94 92 88 Tony Johnson Middleweight 94 94 91 Henry Corrales Featherweight 93.5 95 92 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 93 96 93 Brett Johns Bantamweight 92 97 95 8W Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 89 97 78 Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 89 99 96 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 88 99 33 Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 88 101 97 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 85.5 102 98 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 81 102 98 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 81 102 98 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 81 105 NR Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 80 105 103 Justin Gonzales Featherweight 80 105 103 Saad Awad Lightweight 80 108 105 Chris Duncan Lightweight 78 108 105 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 78 110 108 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 77 111 109 Keoni Diggs Featherweight 76 112 94 Derek Anderson Welterweight 75 113 112 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 74.5 114 52 John Douma Bantamweight 74 115 114 Jordan Newman Middleweight 73 115 NR Joshua Jones Lightweight 73 117 115 Killys Mota Welterweight 72 118 84 Brian Moore Bantamweight 70 119 119 Alfie Davis Lightweight 69.5 120 120 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 68.5 121 NR Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 68 121 121 Lewis Long Welterweight 68 121 121 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 68 121 121 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 68 121 121 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 68 126 125 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 67 126 125 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 67 128 127 9W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 66 129 129 Nick Newell Lightweight 64 130 131 John Macapa Featherweight 63 131 98 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 62.5 132 13 Josh Hill Bantamweight 62 133 34 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 60 133 134 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 60 133 24 Danny Sabatello Bantamweight 60 133 146 Hannah Guy Women’s Flyweight 60 133 134 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 60 138 98 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 58 138 139 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 58 138 198 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 58 141 117 Chris Gonzalez Lightweight 57.5 142 142 Chris Bungard Lightweight 56 142 142 Marcus Surin Lightweight 56 144 144 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 55 144 144 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 55 146 146 Johnny Soto Featherweight 54 146 146 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54 146 154 Saul Rogers Lightweight 54 146 146 Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54 146 146 Tyler King Heavyweight 54 151 138 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 53 152 154 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 50 152 154 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 50 152 NR Jeff Neilson Middleweight 50 152 154 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 50 152 NR Mike Ekundayo Bantamweight 50 152 NR Nathan Jones Welterweight 50 152 154 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 50 159 158 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 48 160 153 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 47 161 160 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 45.5 163 NR Everett Cummings Heavyweight 45 163 161 Jack May Heavyweight 45 163 161 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 45 163 NR Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 45 166 NR Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 43 166 139 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 43 168 NR Anthony Adams Middleweight 40 168 167 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 40 168 167 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40 168 NR Uros Jurisic Welterweight 40 172 91 Erik Perez Bantamweight 38 173 171 Myles Jury Lightweight 36.5 174 214 Keith Lee Bantamweight 36 175 163 Manny Muro Lightweight 35 175 173 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35 177 167 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 34 178 NR Nathan Rose Featherweight 32 178 174 Terry Brazier Lightweight 32 180 175 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 31 181 176 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 30 181 176 Said Sowma Heavyweight 30 183 178 Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 28 184 170 Kiefer Crosbie Lightweight 27.5 185 179 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 27 186 214 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 20 186 NR Khasan Magomedsharipov Featherweight 20 186 181 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 20 186 18 Tim Wilde Lightweight 20 186 181 Yves Landu Lightweight 20 191 187 Soren Bak Lightweight 19 192 181 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 18 192 188 Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18 192 188 Jessica Borga Women’s Featherweight 18 192 188 John de Jesus Featherweight 18 192 188 Kane Mousah Lightweight 18 192 188 Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18 198 NR Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 17 199 188 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 16 200 196 Joseph Creer Middleweight 14 200 196 Pat Casey Welterweight 14 202 198 Alan Omer Lightweight 10 202 198 Ali Zebian Lightweight 10 202 198 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10 202 198 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 10 202 214 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 10 202 NR Fabacary Diatta Featherweight 10 202 NR Gadzhi Rabadanov Featherweight 10 202 198 Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 10 202 113 Jeffrey Glossner Bantamweight 10 202 198 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 10 202 198 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 10 202 198 Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight 10 202 214 Mike Hamel Lightweight 10 202 NR Pam Sorenson Women’s Featherweight 10 202 NR Rob Whiteford Featherweight 10 202 214 Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 10 218 208 Andrew Salas Featherweight 9 218 208 Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9 220 134 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 8 220 211 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 8 222 212 Albert Morales Bantamweight 6 223 213 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5 224 214 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 224 214 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 224 214 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 224 214 Bobby Lee Lightweight 0 224 214 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0 224 214 Branko Busick Middleweight 0 224 214 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 224 134 Cee Jay Hamilton Bantamweight 0 224 NR Dante Schiro Welterweight 0 224 NR Darina Mazdyuk Women’s Flyweight 0 224 NR Davy Gallon Lightweight 0 224 214 Dayana Silva Women’s Featherweight 0 224 214 Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0 224 214 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 224 NR Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 224 214 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0 224 214 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 224 214 Gregory Milliard Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0 224 214 Herman Terrado Welterweight 0 224 214 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 224 NR Irina Alekseeva Women’s Flyweight 0 224 214 Isaiah Hokit Lightweight 0 224 214 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0 224 NR Jon Adams (flyweight) Bantamweight 0 224 NR Jonathan Quiroz Featherweight 0 224 214 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Katharina Lehner Women’s Featherweight 0 224 NR Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0 224 214 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 224 214 Levan Chokheli Welterweight 0 224 214 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 224 214 Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 0 224 214 Nate Andrews Lightweight 0 224 NR Nick Browne Lightweight 0 224 NR Nikita Mikhailov Bantamweight 0 224 214 Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0 224 NR Randi Field Women’s Flyweight 0 224 NR Roberta Samad Women’s Featherweight 0 224 214 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 224 214 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 224 NR Sebastian Ruiz Bantamweight 0 224 214 Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0 224 214 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0 224 214 Simon Biyong Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 224 214 Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0 224 214 Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0 224 214 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0 224 214 Will Smith Bantamweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

