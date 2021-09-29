Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 29/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|3
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|887
|2
|1
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Feather/Lightweight
|801
|3
|4
|4
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|752
|4
|3
|1W
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|678
|5
|11
|1
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|651
|6
|5
|6
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|544.5
|7
|6
|2W
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|543.5
|8
|7
|5
|Ryan Bader
|Heavyweight/Light Heavy
|447
|9
|8
|8
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|420
|10
|9
|3W
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|406
|11
|10
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|392
|12
|12
|7
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|332
|13
|29
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|292.5
|14
|13
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|285
|14
|13
|10
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|285
|16
|18
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|269
|16
|18
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|269
|18
|17
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|266.5
|19
|22
|4W
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|242
|20
|163
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|232
|21
|NR
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|230
|22
|21
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|228.5
|23
|66
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|228
|24
|25
|9
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|224.5
|25
|25
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|224
|26
|27
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|220.5
|27
|15
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|216.5
|28
|30
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|212
|29
|28
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|211
|30
|23
|Lorenz Larkin
|Middleweight
|204
|31
|31
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|194
|32
|32
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|192.5
|33
|20
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|192
|33
|33
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|192
|35
|35
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|186
|36
|132
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|182
|37
|36
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|181
|38
|82
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|39
|38
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|173.5
|40
|39
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|169
|41
|40
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|168
|41
|40
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|168
|43
|43
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|161.5
|44
|88
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|160
|45
|44
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|159
|46
|45
|6W
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|152.5
|47
|47
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|150
|48
|48
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|149.5
|49
|49
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|149
|50
|NR
|Ben Parrish
|Light Heavyweight
|140
|51
|51
|5W
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|139.5
|52
|42
|Benson Henderson
|Welterweight
|139
|53
|53
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|136
|54
|46
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|134.5
|55
|54
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|134
|55
|54
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|134
|57
|56
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|130
|57
|56
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|130
|59
|58
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|128
|60
|50
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|127.5
|61
|NR
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|125
|61
|37
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|125
|63
|59
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|124
|63
|59
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|63
|59
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|124
|66
|62
|Keri Taylor-Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|122
|66
|62
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|122
|68
|64
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|121.5
|69
|65
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|121
|70
|NR
|Islam Mamedov
|Lightweight
|110
|70
|66
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|110
|72
|68
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|109
|72
|68
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|109
|72
|198
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|109
|75
|70
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|76
|72
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|106
|77
|72
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|104.5
|78
|74
|Charlie Campbell
|Lightweight
|104
|78
|74
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|104
|80
|76
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|103
|81
|77
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|101
|82
|78
|Alexandr Shabily
|Lightweight
|100
|82
|78
|7W
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|100
|82
|78
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|100
|85
|NR
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|98
|86
|141
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|97
|87
|83
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|96
|88
|214
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|89
|85
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|95
|89
|85
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|95
|89
|85
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|95
|92
|88
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|94
|92
|88
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|94
|94
|91
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|93.5
|95
|92
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|93
|96
|93
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|92
|97
|95
|8W
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|89
|97
|78
|Khalid Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|89
|99
|96
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|88
|99
|33
|Yoel Romero
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|101
|97
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|85.5
|102
|98
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|81
|102
|98
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|81
|102
|98
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|81
|105
|NR
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|80
|105
|103
|Justin Gonzales
|Featherweight
|80
|105
|103
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|80
|108
|105
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|78
|108
|105
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|110
|108
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|77
|111
|109
|Keoni Diggs
|Featherweight
|76
|112
|94
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|75
|113
|112
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|74.5
|114
|52
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|74
|115
|114
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|73
|115
|NR
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|73
|117
|115
|Killys Mota
|Welterweight
|72
|118
|84
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|70
|119
|119
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|69.5
|120
|120
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|68.5
|121
|NR
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|68
|121
|121
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|68
|121
|121
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|68
|121
|121
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|121
|121
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|126
|125
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|67
|126
|125
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|67
|128
|127
|9W
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|129
|129
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|64
|130
|131
|John Macapa
|Featherweight
|63
|131
|98
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|132
|13
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|62
|133
|34
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|60
|133
|134
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|60
|133
|24
|Danny Sabatello
|Bantamweight
|60
|133
|146
|Hannah Guy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|133
|134
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|60
|138
|98
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|138
|139
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|58
|138
|198
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|58
|141
|117
|Chris Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|57.5
|142
|142
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|56
|142
|142
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|56
|144
|144
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|55
|144
|144
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|55
|146
|146
|Johnny Soto
|Featherweight
|54
|146
|146
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|54
|146
|154
|Saul Rogers
|Lightweight
|54
|146
|146
|Trevor Gudde
|Welterweight
|54
|146
|146
|Tyler King
|Heavyweight
|54
|151
|138
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|53
|152
|154
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|50
|152
|154
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|50
|152
|NR
|Jeff Neilson
|Middleweight
|50
|152
|154
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|50
|152
|NR
|Mike Ekundayo
|Bantamweight
|50
|152
|NR
|Nathan Jones
|Welterweight
|50
|152
|154
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|50
|159
|158
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|48
|160
|153
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|47
|161
|160
|10W
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|45.5
|163
|NR
|Everett Cummings
|Heavyweight
|45
|163
|161
|Jack May
|Heavyweight
|45
|163
|161
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|45
|163
|NR
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|45
|166
|NR
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|43
|166
|139
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|43
|168
|NR
|Anthony Adams
|Middleweight
|40
|168
|167
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|40
|168
|167
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|40
|168
|NR
|Uros Jurisic
|Welterweight
|40
|172
|91
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|38
|173
|171
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|36.5
|174
|214
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|36
|175
|163
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|35
|175
|173
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|35
|177
|167
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|34
|178
|NR
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|32
|178
|174
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|32
|180
|175
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|31
|181
|176
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|30
|181
|176
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|30
|183
|178
|Diana Avsaragova
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|184
|170
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Lightweight
|27.5
|185
|179
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|27
|186
|214
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|20
|186
|NR
|Khasan Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|20
|186
|181
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|20
|186
|18
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|20
|186
|181
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|20
|191
|187
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|19
|192
|181
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|18
|192
|188
|Daniel Madrid
|Middleweight
|18
|192
|188
|Jessica Borga
|Women’s Featherweight
|18
|192
|188
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|18
|192
|188
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|18
|192
|188
|Ricardo Seixas
|Lightweight
|18
|198
|NR
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|17
|199
|188
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|16
|200
|196
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|14
|200
|196
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|14
|202
|198
|Alan Omer
|Lightweight
|10
|202
|198
|Ali Zebian
|Lightweight
|10
|202
|198
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|10
|202
|198
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|202
|214
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|202
|NR
|Fabacary Diatta
|Featherweight
|10
|202
|NR
|Gadzhi Rabadanov
|Featherweight
|10
|202
|198
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Welterweight
|10
|202
|113
|Jeffrey Glossner
|Bantamweight
|10
|202
|198
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|202
|198
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|202
|198
|Marina Mokhnatkina
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|202
|214
|Mike Hamel
|Lightweight
|10
|202
|NR
|Pam Sorenson
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|202
|NR
|Rob Whiteford
|Featherweight
|10
|202
|214
|Vanessa Porto
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|218
|208
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|9
|218
|208
|Jose Augusto
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|220
|134
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|220
|211
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|8
|222
|212
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|6
|223
|213
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|5
|224
|214
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|214
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|224
|214
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Bobby Lee
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|214
|Bobby Lee
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Branko Busick
|Middleweight
|0
|224
|214
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|134
|Cee Jay Hamilton
|Bantamweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Dante Schiro
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Darina Mazdyuk
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Davy Gallon
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|214
|Dayana Silva
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Desiree Yanez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Erick Sanchez
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Gregory Milliard
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Hamza Salim
|Middleweight
|0
|224
|214
|Herman Terrado
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Irina Alekseeva
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Isaiah Hokit
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|214
|Jason Markland
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Jessica Ruiz
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Jon Adams (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Jonathan Quiroz
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|Bantamweight
|0
|224
|214
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Levan Chokheli
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Mukhamed Berkhamov
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Nate Andrews
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Nick Browne
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Nikita Mikhailov
|Bantamweight
|0
|224
|214
|Peter Stanonik
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Randi Field
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Roberta Samad
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|224
|214
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|224
|NR
|Sebastian Ruiz
|Bantamweight
|0
|224
|214
|Shaun Asher
|Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Shawn Teed
|Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Simon Biyong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Tara Graff
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Viktor Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|224
|214
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
|224
|214
|Will Smith
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
