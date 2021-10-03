Eagles defense had no answers in 42-30 loss to Chiefs

Soft zone coverage failed the Eagles against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who simply gashed the Philly defense at will, or so it seemed. But there were bright spots for the Eagles, too.

EYE searched the internet for some opinions on the game and thought this one was a pretty fair assessment, coming from a fan poster at BGN named J. Wil:

(1) The Eagles lost. This was expected. Therefore, the Eagles performed to expectations there.

(2) The offense – against a bad defense – looked mostly competent. That’s the good news. Something works. The team isn’t totally lost.

“The offense recovered nicely, but the obvious problems on that side continue to be mostly basic execution errors. Hurts missing a throw slightly, someone committing a penalty, a receiver going out of bounds, etc. These are the details a young team can clean up, and it’s mostly illogical to expect a first-year head coach to have his entire process down. Especially with so many young players.

“I think the quantity of penalties is an obvious problem, some of that is due to lack of preparation, but there’s also the reality that better players commit less penalties, while worse players commit more (or are less adept at hiding them). The Eagles have more bad players than good. A lot of young guys with potential, but potential does not immediately translate into “good.”

With that out of the way, the most obvious point of contention this week is going to be the defense. Schematically, I do think there are shortcomings. However, you can’t ignore the fact that the Eagles simply don’t have the personnel on defense right now. The core players that the defense used to rely upon are aging. Graham is injured and out.

Cox is a great one but he’s clearly not in his prime anymore.

McLeod has been in and out, but he’s also clearly aged out of his prime.

Slay is the best on the second-two levels, but he’ll be 31 before long. Who else does the defense have? Sweat appears to be an emerging star, and honestly good news there because they don’t really have anyone else left at the ends. Barnett is at best an average player that makes a bunch of dumb mistakes.

Hargrave is absolutely the best player on defense. He’s a stud. The linebackers, meanwhile, are a continuation of the “body” pedigree (as in: throw some bodies out there and hope they aren’t irredeemably bad). The secondary is a hodge-podge of mediocrity outside of Slay.

But context is also important, and keep in mind that Dallas scored 36 points against Carolina and 29 points plus 451 yards against what’s supposed to be a good-to-great defense in Tampa Bay. Then you have Kansas City, who easily averages 30+ points a game, putting up 33 and 35 on Cleveland and Baltimore, respectively.