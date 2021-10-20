Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 20/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 744 2 NR Anatoly Tokov 255 3 2 3 John Salter 216.5 4 NR Lorenz Larkin 204 5 5 2 Austin Vanderford 169 6 6 7 Charlie Ward 149.5 7 7 10 Dalton Rosta 134 8 4 Taylor Johnson 125 9 9 9 Romero Cotton 124 10 11 6 Johnny Eblen 104 11 13 Tony Johnson 94 12 12 Khalid Murtazaliev 89 13 14 5 Fabian Edwards 85.5 14 15 Rafael Carvalho 81 14 15 Vinicius de Jesus 81 16 17 Alexander Shlemenko 80 17 20 Jordan Newman 73 18 22 Jeff Neilson 50 19 NR Anthony Adams 40 19 23 Justin Sumter 40 21 27 Fabio Aguiar 20 22 24 Daniel Madrid 18 23 24 Ty Gwerder 16 24 27 Branko Busick 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

