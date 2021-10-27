MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/21

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/21

By October 27, 2021 3:35 pm

By |

May 11, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Douglas Lima (red gloves) knocks out Michael Page (blue gloves) during Bellator 221 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Yaroslav Amosov 544.5
2 5 2 Michael Page 320
3 2 3 Douglas Lima 288
4 3 4 Jason Jackson 285
5 4 5 Neiman Gracie 266.5
6 6 11 Oliver Enkamp 168
7 8 6 Logan Storley 134.5
8 9 Kemran Lachinov 121
9 10 Robson Gracie Jr 110
10 11 Billy Goff 109
11 12 8 Paul Daley 106
12 12 9 Joey Davis 104.5
13 39 Mukhamed Berkhamov 100
13 14 Shamil Nikaev 100
15 19 Lewis Long 98
16 15 Roman Faraldo 96
17 16 Raymond Daniels 95
18 NR Nicolo Solli 94
19 NR Vinicius de Jesus 81
20 17 7 Derek Anderson 75
21 18 Killys Mota 72
22 19 10 Andrey Koreshkov 68
22 19 Simon Smotritsky 68
24 23 Raphael Uchegbu 55
25 24 Moses Murrietta 54
25 24 Trevor Gudde 54
27 NR Ashley Reece 49
28 NR Abraham Vaesau 48
29 26 Nathan Jones 45
30 28 Johnny Cisneros 43
30 28 Sabah Homasi 43
32 30 Uros Jurisic 40
33 30 Mark Lemminger 34
34 33 Kyle Crutchmer 31
35 35 Albert Gonzales 18
36 34 Jaleel Willis 17
37 36 Pat Casey 14
38 NR Javier Torres 10
39 37 Grachik Bozinyan 9
40 39 Bobby Lee 0
40 39 Dante Schiro 0
40 NR Gregory Milliard 0
40 39 Herman Terrado 0
40 39 Levan Chokheli 0
40 NR Luca Poclit 0
40 39 Peter Stanonik 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1d

Combat 1d ago

    1. Shakur Stevenson: The Olympic silver medalist is now a world champion in his second weight class, besting (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home