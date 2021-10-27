Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Yaroslav Amosov 544.5 2 5 2 Michael Page 320 3 2 3 Douglas Lima 288 4 3 4 Jason Jackson 285 5 4 5 Neiman Gracie 266.5 6 6 11 Oliver Enkamp 168 7 8 6 Logan Storley 134.5 8 9 Kemran Lachinov 121 9 10 Robson Gracie Jr 110 10 11 Billy Goff 109 11 12 8 Paul Daley 106 12 12 9 Joey Davis 104.5 13 39 Mukhamed Berkhamov 100 13 14 Shamil Nikaev 100 15 19 Lewis Long 98 16 15 Roman Faraldo 96 17 16 Raymond Daniels 95 18 NR Nicolo Solli 94 19 NR Vinicius de Jesus 81 20 17 7 Derek Anderson 75 21 18 Killys Mota 72 22 19 10 Andrey Koreshkov 68 22 19 Simon Smotritsky 68 24 23 Raphael Uchegbu 55 25 24 Moses Murrietta 54 25 24 Trevor Gudde 54 27 NR Ashley Reece 49 28 NR Abraham Vaesau 48 29 26 Nathan Jones 45 30 28 Johnny Cisneros 43 30 28 Sabah Homasi 43 32 30 Uros Jurisic 40 33 30 Mark Lemminger 34 34 33 Kyle Crutchmer 31 35 35 Albert Gonzales 18 36 34 Jaleel Willis 17 37 36 Pat Casey 14 38 NR Javier Torres 10 39 37 Grachik Bozinyan 9 40 39 Bobby Lee 0 40 39 Dante Schiro 0 40 NR Gregory Milliard 0 40 39 Herman Terrado 0 40 39 Levan Chokheli 0 40 NR Luca Poclit 0 40 39 Peter Stanonik 0

