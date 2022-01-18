Timo Meier sets Sharks record for most goals in a game

Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland set the San Jose Sharks franchise record for most goals in a single game on Monday. Meier scored five times in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The game was played in the afternoon due to Martin Luther King Day.

Meier became the first player this season to score five goals in one game and 46th player in NHL regular season history to accomplish the feat. The last player to score five goals in one game was Mika Zibanejad in a 6-5 New York Rangers win over the Washington Capitals on March 5, 2020. Joe Malone, who has the record for most goals in a game with seven, also has the NHL record for most five goal games with five. It should be noted that Reggie Leach of the Philadelphia Flyers also scored five goals in one game, however he accomplished the feat in the 1976 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meier opened the scoring at the 3:02 mark of the first period from defensemen Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario, and Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden on the power-play. Meier then scored unassisted at 18:48 of the first period to put the Sharks up 3-0. Then with 51 seconds left in the first period, San Jose went up 4-0 on a goal from Hertl. Meier’s second and third goals only came 21 seconds apart from each other.

Meier then put San Jose up 5-1 at 1:24 of the second period on the power-play from Karlsson and Hertl. He then scored his fifth goal of the game with 28 seconds left in the second period from Hertl and Erik Karlsson. For Karlsson, it was his 500th career NHL assist.

In 35 games this season, Meier has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points. He is a +14 with four penalty minutes, seven power play points, a NHL leading six game winning goals, 146 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 26 blocked shots, 71 hits, 25 takweaways, and 22 giveaways.

The Sharks improve to a record of 21 wins, 17 losses and two losses in extra time. They have 44 points and are in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

