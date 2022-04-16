Hawks Advance To First Round Of NBA Playoffs After Win Vs Cavaliers

After finishing the regular season with a 43-39 record, the Atlanta Hawks have now gone 2-0 in the NBA play-in games to advance to the first of the NBA playoffs.

Atlanta is going to take on the Miami Heat, and although Miami is the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, there are some serious questions about this Hawks team taking them down.

A season ago, Atlanta ended up making it to the Eastern Conference Finals and also had a chance to represent the Conference, until they had an unfortunate injury to Trae Young and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

When looking at the type of season that Atlanta had, it’s tough to tell if they’re going to be able to take care of business against Miami. They had a disappointing season considering they finished at the bottom of the conference, but at the end of the day, they’re in the playoffs and now have a chance to make something happen.

Atlanta plays their best basketball down the stretch as they’ve managed to win seven of their last 10 games. They did something similar to this a season ago, and everybody knows what happened then. If they could beat the Philadelphia 76ers a season ago with a similar roster to what they have now, there’s truly no reason why they can’t beat this Miami Heat team.

Atlanta is going to be coming into this one after finishing the regular season with the second-rated offense in the NBA. Miami, on the other hand, finished the regular season with the fourth-rated defense. Both of these teams play a completely different style of basketball, which is why this series will be intriguing.

The Hawks are going to have to score the basketball at a high level against one of the best defenses that the NBA has seen in quite some time, but it certainly is a possibility considering Trae Young can score 40 points on any given night.

The first game between Atlanta and Miami is going to take place on Sunday at 1 EST.