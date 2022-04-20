When you make as much money as some of the players in the NBA make, it leads to having some of the hottest girls in the world as your girlfriends and wives. Check below to see us rank the 10 hottest wives and girlfriends of current NBA players.
The 10 Hottest NBA Wives and Girlfriends in 2022
Below, we will take a look at the 10 hottest wives and girlfriends of current NBA players.
10. Savannah James | LeBron James’ Wife
Savannah James Age: 35
Savannah James Height: 5 foot 7″
Savannah James Net Worth: $50 Million
Savannah James Instagram: @mrs_savannahrj
Savannah James, who was born in Akron Ohio, is the wife of LeBron James. The couple tied the knot in 2013 after LeBron proposed in 2011.
They’re known for being the most iconic couple in the NBA as there have hardly ever been rumors about LeBron cheating on her, or any family drama.
9. Ayesha Curry | Stephen Curry’s Wife
Ayesha Curry Age: 33
Ayesha Curry Height: 5 foot 8″
Ayesha Curry Net Worth: $10 Million
Ayesha Curry Instagram: @ayeshacurry
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have an interesting relationship. There have been rumors that they are in an open relationship, although it is still uncertain at the moment if that is true.
They have three kids together and seem to be living a quiet and happy life, outside of those rumors.
8. La La Anthony | Carmelo Anthony’s Ex Wife
La LA Anthony Age: 39
La LA Anthony Height: 5 foot 6″
La LA Anthony Net Worth: $30 Million
La LA Anthony Instagram: @lala
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were one of the more iconic duos in NBA history, but they did split recently. La La does her own thing as she’s worth upwards of 30 million dollars.
They have one kid named Kiyan, who is 15 years old.
7. Amelia Vega | Al Horford’s Wife
Amelia Vega Age: 37
Amelia Vega Height: 6 foot 2″
Amelia Vega Net Worth: $1 Million
Amelia Vega Instagram: @ameliavega
Amelia Vega, former Miss Universe in 2003, and Al Horford have been one of the more prominent relationships in the NBA. Vega is known for being one of the best-looking wives of an NBA player, and has for the past decade.
Vega and Harford have been married since 2011 and have five kids together.
6. Kate Bock | Kevin Love’s Partner
Kate Bock Age: 34
Kate Bock Height: 5 foot 11″
Kate Bock Net Worth: $2 Million
Kate Bock Instagram: @katebock
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock and Kevin Love have been together for only a year. Bock is known for being one of the best-looking models in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit category.
The couple seems to keep their privacy low-key, but that could change sometime in the near future once they’re together longer.
5. Anne De Paula | Joel Embiid’s Partner
Anne De Paula Age: 27
Anne De Paula Height: 5 foot 9″
Anne De Paula Net Worth: $14 Million
Anne De Paula Instagram: @annedepaula
When the internet found out that Joel Embiid and Anne De Paul were in a relationship, it almost broke all of social media. De Paula is also a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
Similar to Kevin Love and his partner, Embiid and De Paula keep their business low-key. They have one kid together that is only one year old.
4. Daniela Rajic | Paul George’s Partner
Daniela Rajic Age: 31
Daniela Rajic Height: 5 foot 7″
Daniela Rajic Net Worth: $650 Thousand
Daniela Rajic Instagram: @danielarajic
Considering that people already loved to troll Paul George because of some of his horrible meltdowns in the NBA Playoffs, when they found out that he was dating Daniela Rajic, who is reportedly a stripper, they had even more fun trolling him.
The couple currently has one child, and reports say another one could be on the way.
3. Jordyn Woods | Karl Anthony-Town’s Partner
Jordyn Woods Age: 24
Jordyn Woods Height: 5 foot 9″
Jordyn Woods Net Worth: $6 Million
Jordyn Woods Instagram: @jordynwoods
There can certainly be an argument made that Jordyn Woods is the best-looking NBA girlfriend or wife. Her body is what people know her for, at least on social media.
They don’t have any kids together yet, but they have made their relationship extremely public and number one could be on the way sometime soon.
2. Kendall Jenner | Devin Booker’s Partner
Kendall Jenner Age: 26
Kendall Jenner Height: 5 foot 10″
Kendall Jenner Net Worth: $45 Million
Kendall Jenner Instagram: @kendalljenner
It seems like Kendall Jenner has dated half of the NBA, but it seems that she is settling down now as she and Devin Booker have been together for a few years.
The couple doesn’t have any kids together yet, but if Kendall’s sisters are any indication, they will start popping some out in the near future.
1. Kourtney Kellar | Isaiah Hartensteins’ Girlfriend
Kourtney Kellar Age: 31
Kourtney Kellar Height: 5 foot 4″
Kourtney Kellar Net Worth: $350 Thousand
Kourtney Kellar Instagram: @kourtney_kellar
Although Isaiah Hartenstein isn’t the biggest name in basketball, he certainly has the best-looking wife in the league. Kourtney Kellar isn’t as known as some of the other names on this list, but the current fashion model certainly can blow people away with her stunning looks.
The couple doesn’t have any kids, and it could be quite some time until they do.
It’s safe to say that these guys are winning on and off the court.