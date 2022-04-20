When you make as much money as some of the players in the NBA make, it leads to having some of the hottest girls in the world as your girlfriends and wives. Check below to see us rank the 10 hottest wives and girlfriends of current NBA players.

The 10 Hottest NBA Wives and Girlfriends in 2022

Below, we will take a look at the 10 hottest wives and girlfriends of current NBA players.

10. Savannah James | LeBron James’ Wife

Savannah James Age: 35

Savannah James Height: 5 foot 7″

Savannah James Net Worth: $50 Million

Savannah James Instagram: @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah James, who was born in Akron Ohio, is the wife of LeBron James. The couple tied the knot in 2013 after LeBron proposed in 2011.

They’re known for being the most iconic couple in the NBA as there have hardly ever been rumors about LeBron cheating on her, or any family drama.

9. Ayesha Curry | Stephen Curry’s Wife

Ayesha Curry Age: 33

Ayesha Curry Height: 5 foot 8″

Ayesha Curry Net Worth: $10 Million

Ayesha Curry Instagram: @ayeshacurry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have an interesting relationship. There have been rumors that they are in an open relationship, although it is still uncertain at the moment if that is true.

They have three kids together and seem to be living a quiet and happy life, outside of those rumors.

8. La La Anthony | Carmelo Anthony’s Ex Wife

La LA Anthony Age: 39

La LA Anthony Height: 5 foot 6″

La LA Anthony Net Worth: $30 Million

La LA Anthony Instagram: @lala

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were one of the more iconic duos in NBA history, but they did split recently. La La does her own thing as she’s worth upwards of 30 million dollars.

They have one kid named Kiyan, who is 15 years old.

7. Amelia Vega | Al Horford’s Wife

Amelia Vega Age: 37

Amelia Vega Height: 6 foot 2″

Amelia Vega Net Worth: $1 Million

Amelia Vega Instagram: @ameliavega

Amelia Vega, former Miss Universe in 2003, and Al Horford have been one of the more prominent relationships in the NBA. Vega is known for being one of the best-looking wives of an NBA player, and has for the past decade.

Vega and Harford have been married since 2011 and have five kids together.

6. Kate Bock | Kevin Love’s Partner

Kate Bock Age: 34

Kate Bock Height: 5 foot 11″

Kate Bock Net Worth: $2 Million

Kate Bock Instagram: @katebock

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Bock and Kevin Love have been together for only a year. Bock is known for being one of the best-looking models in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit category.

The couple seems to keep their privacy low-key, but that could change sometime in the near future once they’re together longer.

5. Anne De Paula | Joel Embiid’s Partner

Anne De Paula Age: 27

Anne De Paula Height: 5 foot 9″

Anne De Paula Net Worth: $14 Million

Anne De Paula Instagram: @annedepaula

When the internet found out that Joel Embiid and Anne De Paul were in a relationship, it almost broke all of social media. De Paula is also a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Similar to Kevin Love and his partner, Embiid and De Paula keep their business low-key. They have one kid together that is only one year old.

4. Daniela Rajic | Paul George’s Partner

Daniela Rajic Age: 31

Daniela Rajic Height: 5 foot 7″

Daniela Rajic Net Worth: $650 Thousand

Daniela Rajic Instagram: @danielarajic

Considering that people already loved to troll Paul George because of some of his horrible meltdowns in the NBA Playoffs, when they found out that he was dating Daniela Rajic, who is reportedly a stripper, they had even more fun trolling him.

The couple currently has one child, and reports say another one could be on the way.

3. Jordyn Woods | Karl Anthony-Town’s Partner

Jordyn Woods Age: 24

Jordyn Woods Height: 5 foot 9″

Jordyn Woods Net Worth: $6 Million

Jordyn Woods Instagram: @jordynwoods

There can certainly be an argument made that Jordyn Woods is the best-looking NBA girlfriend or wife. Her body is what people know her for, at least on social media.

They don’t have any kids together yet, but they have made their relationship extremely public and number one could be on the way sometime soon.

2. Kendall Jenner | Devin Booker’s Partner

Kendall Jenner Age: 26

Kendall Jenner Height: 5 foot 10″

Kendall Jenner Net Worth: $45 Million

Kendall Jenner Instagram: @kendalljenner

It seems like Kendall Jenner has dated half of the NBA, but it seems that she is settling down now as she and Devin Booker have been together for a few years.

The couple doesn’t have any kids together yet, but if Kendall’s sisters are any indication, they will start popping some out in the near future.

1. Kourtney Kellar | Isaiah Hartensteins’ Girlfriend

Kourtney Kellar Age: 31

Kourtney Kellar Height: 5 foot 4″

Kourtney Kellar Net Worth: $350 Thousand

Kourtney Kellar Instagram: @kourtney_kellar

Although Isaiah Hartenstein isn’t the biggest name in basketball, he certainly has the best-looking wife in the league. Kourtney Kellar isn’t as known as some of the other names on this list, but the current fashion model certainly can blow people away with her stunning looks.

The couple doesn’t have any kids, and it could be quite some time until they do.

It’s safe to say that these guys are winning on and off the court.