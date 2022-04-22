Andrew Copp becomes third Rangers player to have a first period hat trick

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp of Ann Arbour, Michigan became the third New York Rangers’ player ever to register a first period hat trick on Thursday. Copp achieved the mark in a 6-3 Rangers win over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Copp scored the only three goals of the first period to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. He opened the scoring at 3:43 of the first period from Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba. That was followed by a goal from Panarin and Fox at 7:48 of the first period. Then, the Rangers went up 3-0 with a goal at 18:13 from Panarin and Ryan Strome.

This was Copp’s second National Hockey League career hat trick. He previously scored four goals in a 5-1 Winnipeg Jets win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 24, 2021.

The other two Rangers players to record first periods hat tricks were Don Raleigh and Kelly Kisio. Raleigh of Kenora, Ontario, had a three-goal first period in a 7-4 Rangers loss to the Chicago Black Hawks on February 25, 1948. Raleigh actually scored four goals in the contest, like Copp did a year ago. Kisio of Peace River, Alberta, scored thrice in the first period in a 7-4 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils on December 26, 1986.

In 2021-22, Copp has shared his time with the Jets and Rangers. In 71 games, he has 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points. Copp also is a +16 with 16 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, three shorthanded goals, five game-winning goals, 183 shots on goal, 376 faceoff wins, 41 blocked shots, 45 hits, 34 takeaways, and 41 giveaways.

Related: Andrew Copp Registers First Four-Goal Game of 2020-21 NHL Season

Jake Guentzel also records a hat trick

There was a second NHL hat trick on Thursday. Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska scored thrice in a 4-0 Pittsburgh Penguins shutout win over the Boston Bruins for his seventh career hat trick. Guentzel had a goal in each period as he scored from Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell at 7:49 of the first period, from Kris Letang at 16:12 of the second period, and an unassisted empty net goal at 17:55 of the third period.

Guentzel now has 40 goals on the season. He also has 41 assists for 81 points. Guentzel is a +12, with 42 penalty minutes, 21 power-plays points, seven game-winning goals, 253 shots on goal, 13 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 68 hits, 39 takeaways, and 23 giveaways.

Guentzel was not the only American to shine on Thursday for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Casey DeSmith was sensational as he had 55 saves for the shutout.

According to betonline, the Rangers’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup are +1200. The Penguins’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup are +2200.