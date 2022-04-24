Timberwolves Tie Series At 2 With Grizzlies After 1 Point Win

Coming into the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies, most people expected that Memphis was easily going to be able to walk away with this series in that five or six games. Although there is still a chance that they could win the series in six games, at the moment it doesn’t seem likely that Memphis is going to be able to do

Minnesota has managed to play great basketball recently and they shouldn’t even be up 3-1 as they blew a 20-plus point lead in the third game of this series.

The Timberwolves got monster contributions out of both Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards as KAT led the way with 33 points and Edwards was right behind him with 24.

Can the Timberwolves Finish The Grizzlies Off?

It would seem likely that Memphis is going to be able to return back home in game 5 and walk away with a win. On the other hand, if the way that the Timberwolves have been playing is any indication about how the remainder of this series is going to go, Memphis is going to be in a dogfight once again.

This would be one of the more shocking playoff upsets of the year if it does happen. From the looks of things at the moment, unless the Atlanta Hawks can come back and beat the Miami Heat, this would certainly be the biggest upset of the year.

Memphis was one of the best teams in all of basketball throughout the regular season as they finished with the number two seed and were four games away from winning 60 on the year. Minnesota had to go through some struggles throughout the year but ended up making the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Odds to Win the Series

The odds to win the series are still going to see the Memphis Grizzlies being somewhat of a heavy favorite. At – 320 odds, the books certainly believe that the Grizzlies are going to be able to win the series. However, with the Minnesota Timberwolves having +230 odds and the way that they’ve been able to play, it would be a great idea to throw some money on them.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for both Memphis and Minnesota from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +230 -320

When is Game 5 Between the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves?

The highly-anticipated game 5 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves isn’t going to happen until Tuesday. This game is going to be played at 7:30 EST and is going to take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.