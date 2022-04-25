Top 5 MLB Games Today | How to Watch the Best MLB Games on April 25

We are heading to the end of April and there are some intriguing MLB series in the final week of the month. Let’s take a look at the top five games of the night.

5) Colorado Rockies @ Philadelphia Phillies TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain/ NBC Sports Philadelphia 6:45 PM ET

We do not know how long the Rockies (+161) success to the season will be, but Colorado fans should enjoy it while it lasts. The expectations for Colorado are not high as they have to play in a tough NL West Division that includes the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants. Shall I say more? Colorado is at 10-5, while Philadelphia (-175) is at 6-10.

4) Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Angels TV: Bally Sports 9:38 PM ET

The Angels (-112) are looking to rebound after surprisingly losing two of three games to the Orioles this past weekend. The Angels are 9-7, and one game back of the Mariners in the AL West. The Guardians (+102) are half a game back of the Twins at 7-8 in the AL Central.

3) Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: NESN/Rogers Sportsnet 7:00 PM ET

The Blue Jays (-125) are hosting the Red Sox (+115) in an AL East Division battle. The Blue Jays are 10-6, while the Red Sox are 7-9. Toronto has not lost a single series to begin 2022, and have found their way to win several tight battles.

2) San Francisco Giants @ Milwaukee Brewers TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin 6:10 PM ET

Here we have two National League franchises that are each making noise to start the season. The Giants (-125) are in second place in the National League West at 11-5, while the Brewers (+110) are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central at 10-6. Remember, the Brewers are coming off a Sunday nighter where they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0.

1) New York Mets @ St. Louis Cardinals TV: Sportsnet NY/Bally Sports Midwest/FOX Sports Midwest 5:45 PM ET

This is an awesome battle of division leaders that make baseball fans feel they are in the 1980s. The Cardinals (+141) lead the NL Central at 9-5, while the Mets (-153) lead the NL East at 12-5.

Odds courtesy: betonline.ag