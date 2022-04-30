Grizzlies Defeat Timberwolves, Advance To Second Round Against Warriors

The crazy series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves has finally ended with Memphis winning in 6 games. The Grizzlies ended up winning game 6 114-106 after outscoring the Timberwolves by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Although Memphis did win this series and we have to give them credit for battling back as much as they did when Minnesota kept punching them in the mouth and going up with big leads, we also have to recognize that Minnesota choked away at least four of these games and could have potentially won this series in five games.

However, that’s not how the ball fell in this series and Memphis will now take on the Golden State Warriors in round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Can The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors?

The series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies is going to be interesting, to say the least. When looking at the type of roster that the Warriors have, there’s no denying that they’re just a bit more talented and have a ton more experience than this Grizzlies team does.

However, one thing that we’re going to have to keep in mind here is that the Memphis Grizzlies have found plenty of success against Golden State the past few seasons. This year, Memphis went 3-1 against them in the regular season. But, regular season basketball is much different than the postseason.

Because of how well the Grizzlies played against Golden State throughout the regular season, it would be unfair to say that they don’t have a chance. Beating Stephen Curry and company in Golden State isn’t going to be an easy task for Memphis, but if they come out and play their best basketball, it’s certainly a possibility.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds for Golden State vs Memphis is going to see the Warriors as the favorite, and rightfully so. With the type of experience this team has in the postseason, it would be likely that they do come away with the series win.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for both Memphis and Golden State from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +200 -280

When is Game 1 Between the Grizzlies vs Warriors?

The first game of the series is going to be on Sunday at 7 EST. Memphis did finish as the number two seed in the Western Conference this season, meaning that they’ll be playing the first two games at home.