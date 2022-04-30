MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today April 30

MLB

There are 15 games on the MLB schedule today.

Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+137) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-148) Probable Pitchers

  • Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 1.69 ERA)
  • Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.21 ERA)

Houston Astros (+118) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-128) Probable Pitchers

  • Astros: Luis Garcia (1-0, 4.60 ERA)
  • Blue Jays: José Berríos (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (+107) vs. Chicago White Sox (-117) Probable Pitchers

  • Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.54 ERA)
  • White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Washington Nationals (+192) vs. San Francisco Giants (-210) Probable Pitchers

  • Nationals: Joan Adon (1-3, 6.98 ERA)
  • Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.96 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (-144) vs. Oakland Athletics (+133) Probable Pitchers

  • Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.82 ERA)
  • Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-1, 3.32 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (+170) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-185) Probable Pitchers

  • Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA)
  • Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (+101) vs. Miami Marlins (-111) Probable Pitchers

  • Mariners: Robbie Ray  (2-1, 3.91 ERA)
  • Marlins: Jesus Luzardo  (1-1, 3.77 ERA)

San Diego Padres (-166) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+153) Probable Pitchers

  • Padres: Sean Manea (2-2, 3.47 ERA)
  • Pirates: J.T. Brubaker (0-2, 6.46 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (-173) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+159) Probable Pitchers

  • Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.32 ERA)
  • Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.77 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (-108) vs. Texas Rangers (-102) Probable Pitchers

  • Braves: Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA)
  • Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

New York Yankees (-216) vs. Kansas City Royals (+197) Probable Pitchers

  • Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 4.00 ERA)
  • Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 6.43 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (+112) vs. New York Mets (-192) Probable Pitchers

  • Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA)
  • Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (+144) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-156) Probable Pitchers

  • Cubs: Justin Steele (1-2, 5.40 ERA)
  • Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (+128) vs. Colorado Rockies (-138) Probable Pitchers

  • Reds: Connor Overton–Season Debut
  • Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (+287) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-325) Probable Pitchers

  • Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
  • Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.65 ERA)
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
