How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 6

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have 2-0 strangleholds in their respective NBA Conference semifinal series. The Heat lead the Philadelphia 76ers 2-0, and the Suns lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0. Unlike the other two series which has a three-day break, there is only 48 hours since the Heat, Suns, 76ers and Mavericks were last on the floor.
Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight
Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 6:
|
TIME ET
|
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7 PM
|
Heat @ 76ers
ROUND 2, GAME 3
|
ESPN/TSN
|
9:30 Pm
|
Suns @ Mavericks
ROUND 2, GAME 3
|
ESPN/TSN
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.