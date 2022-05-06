How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 6

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have 2-0 strangleholds in their respective NBA Conference semifinal series. The Heat lead the Philadelphia 76ers 2-0, and the Suns lead the Dallas Mavericks 2-0. Unlike the other two series which has a three-day break, there is only 48 hours since the Heat, Suns, 76ers and Mavericks were last on the floor.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 6:

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7 PM Heat @ 76ers ROUND 2, GAME 3 ESPN/TSN 9:30 Pm Suns @ Mavericks ROUND 2, GAME 3 ESPN/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.