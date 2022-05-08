How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 8

There are two NBA playoff games today. The Dallas Mavericks (+128) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (-148) in one Western Conference semifinal and the Philadelphia 76ers (-134) are hosting the Miami Heat (+114) in the Eastern Conference semifinal. The Suns and Heat lead their respective series two games to one. That said, in the 76ers/Heat series the 76ers have momentum as on Friday night they got Joel Embiid back in the lineup even though he has had a broken orbital bone and a torn ligament in his thumb. While wearing a mask, the star from Cameroon had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a game three Philly win.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 8:

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 3:30 Pm Suns @ Mavericks ROUND 2, GAME 4 ESPN/TSN4 8 Pm Heat @ 76ers ROUND 2, GAME 4 TNT/TSN4

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.