How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 8

There are two NBA playoff games today. The Dallas Mavericks (+128) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (-148) in one Western Conference semifinal and the Philadelphia 76ers (-134) are hosting the Miami Heat (+114) in the Eastern Conference semifinal. The Suns and Heat lead their respective series two games to one. That said, in the 76ers/Heat series the 76ers have momentum as on Friday night they got Joel Embiid back in the lineup even though he has had a broken orbital bone and a torn ligament in his thumb. While wearing a mask, the star from Cameroon had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a game three Philly win.
Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight
Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 8:
|
TIME ET
|
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
3:30 Pm
|
Suns @ Mavericks
ROUND 2, GAME 4
|
ESPN/TSN4
|
8 Pm
|
Heat @ 76ers
ROUND 2, GAME 4
|
TNT/TSN4
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.