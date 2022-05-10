MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 10

There will be 16 Major League Baseball games played on Tuesday, with a unique doubleheader in Detroit between the Tigers and Athletics. In the two games played at Comerica Park in Detroit, the Tigers and Athletics will each be the home team once.
Below, we'll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.
Detroit Tigers (-102) vs. Oakland Athletics (-108) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.04 ERA)
- A’s: Frankie Montas (2-2, 3.44 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (+128) vs. Oakland Athletics (-138) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.60 ERA)
- A’s: Adrian Martinez (MLB Debut)
Los Angeles Dodgers (-230) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+208) Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 1.64 ERA)
- Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-1, 3.79 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (-179) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+165) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 5.09 ERA)
- Reds: Hunter Greene (1-4, 8.71 ERA)
New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA)
- Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (+142) vs. New York Yankees (-154) Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.35 ERA)
- Yankees: Luis Severino (2-0, 3.75 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (+120) vs. Atlanta Braves (-130) Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25 ERA)
- Braves: Kyle Wright (3-1, 1.74 ERA)
Houston Astros (-135) vs. Minnesota Twins (+125) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA)
- Twins: Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 1.53 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (+120) vs. Texas Rangers (-130) Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Brad Keller (1-2, 1.74 ERA)
- Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 2.25 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (+166) vs. Chicago White Sox (-181) Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 3.54 ERA)
- White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 3.20 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (-120) vs. Los Angeles Angels (+110) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Corey Kluber (1-1, 2.36 ERA)
- Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.32 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (+140) vs. San Diego Padres (-152) Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Wade Miley (Season Debut)
- Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 5.79 ERA)
Miami Marlins (-137) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+127) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.08 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.50 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (-128) vs. Seattle Mariners (+118) Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.38 ERA)
- Mariners: Robbie Ray (2-3, 4.38 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (+181) vs. San Francisco Giants (-197) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA)
- Giants: Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38 ERA)