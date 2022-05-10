Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 10

We are now one third into the Month of May, and some of the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Here are the top five MLB games of the day. Betting odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Boston Red Sox @ Atlanta Braves TV: NESN/Bally Sports/TBS 7:20 p.m. ET

Despite the poor performances by the Red Sox (+120) and Braves (-130) in the early going, the two starting pitchers in this game have done well to date. Garrett Whitlock of the Red Sox has an ERA of 1.25, and Kyle Wright of the Braves is at 1.74.

4) Tampa Bay Rays @ Los Angeles Angels TV: Bally Sports/mlb.com Free Game of the Day 9:38 p.m. ET

Both of these teams are above .500. The Rays (-120) are 18-12 and second in the AL East. The Angels (+110) are 20-11 and leading the Houston Astros by one game in the AL West. One area of concern for the Angels in this one is the fact their starting pitcher, Reid Detmers has an earned run average of 5.32.

3) Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants TV: ATT/NBC Sports Bay Area 9:45 p.m. ET

In this National League West Division matchup, the Giants (-197) are 17-12, and the Rockies (+181) are 16-13. There is no doubt the National League West should be considered the best division in baseball at this time.

2) Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees TV: Rogers Sportsnet One/YES 7:05 p.m. ET

All of a sudden, the Blue Jays are having trouble hitting the baseball as they have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last nine games. Toronto (+142) is at 17-13, while New York (-154) is at 20-8.

1) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins TV: AT&T/Bally Sports 7:40 p.m. ET

The Astros and Twins have each got off to strong starts with identical records of 18-11, Houston (-135) is second in the American League West, while the Twins (+125) lead the American League Central by three games over Cleveland. This is a great pitching matchup as Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA) goes for Houston, and Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63) goes for Minnesota.