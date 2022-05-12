Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 12

There will be 8 2/3 games of Major League Baseball played on Thursday. Find out why in our list of the top five games. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox–YES/NBC Sports Chicago–8:10 pm ET

In this intriguing matchup on the south side of Chicago, the red hot Yankees (+131) face a White Sox (-142) squad that is playing much better too. Both squads have won eight of their last 10 games. The reason why the White Sox (14-14) are favoured even though the Yankees are seven games better (22-8), is because New York is giving Luis Gil a surprising start, even though he has a Triple-A ERA of 9.53.

4) Baltimore Orioles @ St. Louis Cardinals–MSN2/Bally Sports West–1:15 pm ET

It is always fascinating when Jordan Hicks is on the mound. He literally has one of the most electrifying fastballs in the game today. The Orioles (13-18) won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday, and then got clobbered 10-1 by the Cards on Wednesday. St. Louis is 17-13 and two games back of the Brewers for first in the NL Central.

3) Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers–NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

This game has an intriguing pitching matchup. The Phillies (+126) have All-Star Zack Wheeler, who led the National League with 247 strikeouts last year, while the Dodgers (-136) will counter with Tyler Anderson, who has pitched very well to start the year. He is 3-0 with an earned run average of 2.78. The Dodgers are 20-9 and lead the Padres by a game and a half in the NL West.

2) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins Game 1–AT&T/Bally Sports Northwest–1:05 pm ET

These two teams played three innings yesterday with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1. Jeremy Pena had three RBIs for Houston, while Jose Altuve hit a home run. The teams will play the conclusion of this game before starting their second game of the doubleheader.

1) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins Game 2–AT&T/Bally Sports Northwest–Time TBA

The Astros (19-11) are half a game back of the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, while the Twins (18-12) lead the AL Central. This game has a strong pitching matchup. The Astros (-129) have Luis Garcia (2-1, 3.45 ERA), while the Twins counter with Josh Winder (2-0, 1.61 ERA). This series is significant because Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa is playing against his old team. So far he is batting .255 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.