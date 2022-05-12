MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 12

Jeremy Freeborn
There will be 8 2/3 games of Major League Baseball played on Thursday. Find out why in our list of the top five games. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox–YES/NBC Sports Chicago–8:10 pm ET

In this intriguing matchup on the south side of Chicago, the red hot Yankees (+131) face a White Sox (-142) squad that is playing much better too. Both squads have won eight of their last 10 games. The reason why the White Sox (14-14) are favoured even though the Yankees are seven games better (22-8), is because New York is giving Luis Gil a surprising start, even though he has a Triple-A ERA of 9.53.

4) Baltimore Orioles @ St. Louis Cardinals–MSN2/Bally Sports West–1:15 pm ET

It is always fascinating when Jordan Hicks is on the mound. He literally has one of the most electrifying fastballs in the game today. The Orioles (13-18) won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday, and then got clobbered 10-1 by the Cards on Wednesday. St. Louis is 17-13 and two games back of the Brewers for first in the NL Central.

3) Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers–NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNLA–10:10 pm ET

This game has an intriguing pitching matchup. The Phillies (+126) have All-Star Zack Wheeler, who led the National League with 247 strikeouts last year, while the Dodgers (-136) will counter with Tyler Anderson, who has pitched very well to start the year. He is 3-0 with an earned run average of 2.78. The Dodgers are 20-9 and lead the Padres by a game and a half in the NL West.

2) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins Game 1–AT&T/Bally Sports Northwest–1:05 pm ET

These two teams played three innings yesterday with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1. Jeremy Pena had three RBIs for Houston, while Jose Altuve hit a home run. The teams will play the conclusion of this game before starting their second game of the doubleheader.

1) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins Game 2–AT&T/Bally Sports Northwest–Time TBA

The Astros (19-11) are half a game back of the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, while the Twins (18-12) lead the AL Central. This game has a strong pitching matchup. The Astros (-129) have Luis Garcia (2-1, 3.45 ERA), while the Twins counter with Josh Winder (2-0, 1.61 ERA). This series is significant because Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa is playing against his old team. So far he is batting .255 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.

MLB
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
