Online Gambling in Arizona Guide - Best AZ Gambling Sites

The laws around online gambling in Arizona have changed a lot in recent times. So it’s quite understandable if you’re searching for the latest information. Luckily, this expert guide to wagering in AZ is here to help. We’ll explain the latest regulations, the tax situation and of course, the very best sites at which to gamble. You’ll also discover how you can earn fantastic welcome bonuses worth as much as $5,000.

The Best Arizona Gambling Sites List 2021

If you’re looking to get into online gambling in Arizona but aren’t sure where to start, you should definitely check out the following sites. Our expert team of researchers have cast their eagle eyes over each and every site. We only recommend those brands which are safe and secure, with quality customer support, convenient payments and the best offers.

Here are the top wagering sites for players based in AZ:

XBet – Overall Best Arizona Online Gambling Site

MyBookie – Home to some of the biggest sportsbook bonuses

Wild Casino – High quality casino with a huge game selection

BetUS – Claims to be the USA’s favorite wagering site

Bovada – Best site for Arizona online gambling with cryptocurrency

BetOnline – Fabulous NFL product loved by Arizona sports gambling fans

Intertops – Trusted and reputable wagering company

Ignition – Brilliant online casino with poker and virtual sports betting too

MYB – Online gambling fans in AZ will love this live casino

Sportsbetting.ag – Top class sports gambling in Arizona, especially esports

BetNow – One of the best betting brands for UFC markets

Is Gambling Legal in Arizona?

Many forms of gambling are legal in Arizona, yes. Sports betting was legalized in 2021, to go along with existing laws which permitted casinos, horse racing and lottery games. Let’s take a look in a little more detail.

Land Based Gambling in Arizona

When Congress elected to pass the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the way was paved for tribal casinos to begin operations. In 1992, the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort became the first legal casino in the state of Arizona, with more following over the coming years.

The 16 federally recognised tribes operate a total of 24 Class III casinos. Such premises are allowed to operate slots, keno, blackjack and other casino-style games.

Arizona Online Gambling

When it comes to online gambling in Arizona, the legal picture is not so clear. Until recently, there had been no provision for internet wagering at all in law. This means that many international online gambling sites were operating in the state due to a legal grey area. Since they are not physically located in the country, they are not deemed subject to local laws,

In 2021 however, legislation was passed allowing the operation of mobile sports betting. 20 licenses have been issued to some industry giants, including Caesars Entertainment, Barstool Sports and DraftKings.

Timeline of Arizona Gambling Legislation

The history of gambling in the state is not a particularly long one. The first legal gambling in AZ took place in 1940, when betting on horse racing was introduced. But nothing much else happened for another 40 years.

More recently, in April 2021, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill to legalize sports betting in the state. This legislation came into effect on September 9 2001.

Here’s a full timeline of the key gambling events in AZ.

1940 – Wagering on horse racing becomes legal

1980 – Statewide lottery is approved

1988 – Indian Gaming Regulatory Act passes, enabling tribal casinos to commence operations

1992 – First tribal casinos open

2002 – The 20th casino in Arizona opens its doors

2021 – A bill is signed making sports betting legal and permitting existing casinos to expand their product range

Arizona Gambling Age

The legal gambling age in Arizona, like much of the United States, is 21. However, that was not always the case. The law changed on June 1 2003, with the gambling age increasing from 18 to 21. Although for certain fundraising and charity games, like pull-tabs and bingo, you may still gamble at 18.

Offshore Gambling Sites in Arizona

Like a lot of US states, Arizona takes the default position that gambling is against the law unless explicitly stated. So while online sports betting has recently been legalized, online casinos have not.

However, many people safely enjoy playing at international casino sites, based outside of the country. These offshore sites have no physical presence in the state of Arizona, in terms of servers or staff, so the laws are unclear. Due to this legal grey area, it is hard for the authorities to do much about players who enjoy such websites.

What Can You Gamble on in Arizona?

The Arizona gambling laws were redefined in April 2021 to permit online sports betting. This legislation took effect from September 9 2021, adding legal internet wagering to the many forms of gambling which are permitted in the Grand Canyon state.

The Arizona Department of Gaming, the body responsible for policing wagering in the region, states that the following forms of gambling are allowed in AZ:

Amusements: such as arcade games or carnival prizes.

Social: defined as “gambling where the players compete on equal terms, only the players can receive winnings and no other person receives a direct or indirect benefit from the gambling”. This includes your Friday night poker game, for example.

Regulated: referring to the tribal casinos, sportsbooks, race tracks, bingo and the state lottery.

State fair: that is, any wagering “conducted at state, county or district fairs.”

Tax-exempt: meaning any wagering organised by a tax-exempt organisation.

Historical societies: gambling events at what are defined as “a designated state, county or local historical society which has been in existence for 5 years”.

gambling events at what are defined as “a designated state, county or local historical society which has been in existence for 5 years”. Not for profit: such as charity raffles.

Sports Gambling

Since September 9 2021, wagering at sportsbooks has been permitted in AZ. You can enjoy a sports bet at a physical site, such as within the tribal casinos, or at other designated sportsbooks in the Grand Canyon State. Since that legislation came into effect, sports betting is the only legal form of online gambling in Arizona.

Casino Gambling

While online casinos are technically illegal in Arizona, there are 24 physical casinos in the state. Recent changes to the law allow for the creation of four more in and around Phoenix, but only Federally recognised tribes may operate casino gambling. These businesses may offer traditional table games, such as blackjack and roulette, as well as slots and keno.

Poker Gambling

As previously explained, online gambling is not permitted, which rules out internet poker. However, you can certainly play at land-based cardrooms in AZ. Many of the tribal casinos offer a dedicated poker area. A good example is the Arena Poker Room at Talking Stick Resort, which claims to be Arizona’s largest poker room.

Gambling Offers in Arizona

There are countless different offers available to gamblers in AZ. Casinos don’t just tempt you in with a generous welcome offer, but they also try to keep your custom with frequent rewards for loyal players. Here are the most common examples of gambling offers for players in the Grand Canyon State.

Matched deposits. This is usually how an online gambling site issues its welcome bonus. Make a real money deposit and the site will match that amount in bonus credits. For instance, depositing $200 to claim a 100% match bonus would result in a total of $400 in your account.

Free bets. Sportsbooks often issue free bets as a new customer incentive, but they also hand them out to loyal customers. You can use this bonus to bet on popular sports like NFL or Sportsbooks often issue free bets as a new customer incentive, but they also hand them out to loyal customers. You can use this bonus to bet on popular sports like NFL or MLB and if it loses, it costs you nothing.

Free spins. Online casinos with slot games will often provide free spins to players. With this type of offer, you can try out new games and win real money prizes, with no risk attached.

Free poker chips. A great way to get started in the world of online poker, many sites award free chips to new players. They can be used to play in real money games and win actual cash prizes.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Minimum Odds BetOnline Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO Sports: 10X Casino: 30X -200 MyBookie Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 Sports: 10X Casino: 40X -250 Wild Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 35X N/A XBet Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 Sports: 7X Casino: 40X -200 Bovada Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 Sports: 5X Casino: 25X -200 Intertops Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 Sports: 8X Casino: 60X -200 Ignition 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed 25X N/A MYB Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40X N/A Sportsbetting.ag Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: No code needed Sports: 10X Casino: 40X None BetNow 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 15X None

How Gambling is Taxed in Arizona

At the time of writing, federal law requires players to pay tax of 24% on their winnings. However, there are applicable state taxes too, depending on how much you win and your marital status.

The tax thresholds are as follows:

Sports Betting: $600 or more (if amount is 300x your stake)

Horse Racing & Fantasy Sports: As above

Slots & Bingo: $1,200 or more

Keno: $1,500 or more profits (minus amount wagered)

Poker: $5,000 or more in tournament profits (minus amount wagered)

The tax rates in Arizona are linked to both your annual taxable income and marital status:

Single Married Rate $0 – $26,500 $0 – $53,000 2.59% $26,501 – $53,000 $53,001 – $106,000 3.34% $53,001 – $159,000 $106,001 – $318,000 4.17% $159,001 + $318,001 + 4.50%

Best Arizona Gambling Sites Reviewed

Next up in our guide to online gambling in the state of Arizona, it’s time to review some of the best wagering sites. Here we’ll tell you the best casinos and sportsbooks for those wishing to enjoy a flutter. Our team of reviewers has taken great care to assess each and every site, on a wide range of factors. Here are the results.

1. XBet – Overall Best Arizona Online Gambling Site

Although it may not be one of the biggest known names in Arizona sports betting, XBet is a great all-round site. With a strong casino offering, a dedicated racebook and a solid sportsbook which covers the top US sports, you can’t go wrong.

What’s more, it’s especially good for new players. With an intuitive, straightforward layout and great customer support, beginners will have few problems feeling their way around the site. The generous $500 welcome bonus is also handy to help you build up your bankroll. Make sure to use promo code XB100 to qualify.

The site also offers a choice of safe and convenient payment methods, plus a ton of interesting promotions and tournaments. A notable contest is the $10,000 survivor game. All you need to do is pick a winning team each week and whoever remains at the end claims the first prize!

Click here to visit XBet.

Pros:

Excellent support 24 hours a day

Straightforward mobile-friendly interface

Attractive sign-up package

Strong selection of NFL markets

Regular tournaments and contests

Cons:

A few additional payment methods would be welcome

2. MyBookie – Brilliant Site For In-Play NFL Betting

New players will love MyBookie for the massive $1,000 welcome offer using MyBookie promo code MYB100. But there’s much more to this online sportsbook than generous promotions. Most notably, the site has a great range of US sports markets, particularly NFL.

Additionally, MyBookie is known for having a strong in-play betting product, with competitive odds across a wide selection of sports betting opportunities. But they also operate a top-class online casino, with regular tournaments and special bonuses for casino players.

The site is particularly convenient when it comes to payments. Withdrawals are processed smoothly and you can make use of a good mixture of traditional and modern payment methods. For instance, the cashier features five different crypto tokens, including Bitcoin.

Click here to visit MyBookie.

Pros:

Outstanding NFL betting product

Competitive live betting odds

Dedicated horse racing section

Refer a Friend bonus and other offers

Regular casino tournaments

Cons:

Lacks the options to play poker

3. Wild Casino – Great Arizona Gambling Casino

As online casinos go, you’ll struggle to find many better than Wild Casino. The team behind this up-and-coming brand has been in the industry for three decades, so it’s fair to say they know a thing or two about online gambling.

That might explain why the site offers such great customer service. Not to mention a wide variety of convenient payment options, including more than ten different cryptocurrencies. And their welcome bonus of up to $5,000 is extremely hard to beat. Use the code WILD250 on your first deposit, to claim it.

The range of casino games is second to none. You’ll find everything from engaging live dealer casino games, through to more traditional titles like keno, craps and roulette. Their library of video slots comes from some of the industry’s top suppliers, with a little something for everyone.

Click here to visit Wild Casino.

Pros:

Wide range of innovative slot games

One of the best welcome bonuses in the industry

Over 10 different crypto payment options

Progressive jackpots available

Plenty of casino tournaments and contests

Cons:

Doesn’t offer sports betting

4. BetUS – Best Sportsbook For Crypto Lovers

For those of you who are into cryptocurrency, BetUS is the best Bitcoin sportsbook for you. Not only is there a choice of payment options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, there are also dedicated bonuses for making crypto deposits.

But there’s a lot to love besides the fantastic bonus offers, among which is a 250% casino package worth a possible $5,000 (promo code CAS2500). There’s also an amazing array of sports betting markets, with an especially strong college football product. Not to mention the competitive odds.

Still want more? How about quality customer service, a world-class online casino complete with live dealer games and even a loyalty program? There’s little wonder BetUS claims to be the country’s favorite sportsbook.

Click here to visit BetUS.

Pros:

Strong sportsbook product, especially college football

Crypto-friendly betting site

Terrific range of bonuses

First class loyalty program

Good selection of tournaments and contests

Cons:

Could use a few additional payment methods

5. Bovada – Top Quality Sports Gambling In Arizona

Bovada already has a strong reputation in the United States, mostly thanks to the quality of its live betting product. With plenty of live streaming, competitive odds and a large selection of sports betting opportunities, that reputation is surely deserved.

But that’s not all there is to this online sportsbook. One of our favorite features is the low minimum deposit and bet limits, which makes the site accessible even for the most casual of players. Not to mention the selection of bonuses and promotions.

New players will bag themselves an outstanding casino welcome package worth up to $3,000 – use Bovada promo code CAWELCOME100. But what’s more, if you deposit using Bitcoin, you’ll get an additional 25% on top of what is already a huge bonus! Use the code BTCCWB1250 for the latter offer.

Click here to visit Bovada.

Pros:

Low minimum bet requirements

One of the better live streaming sportsbooks

Special cryptocurrency deals

Strong US sports offering, notably NFL

Online poker, slots and casino included

Cons:

No live customer support agents

Arizona Online Gambling Sites Comparison

Here is a quick rundown of the all best features found at the top gambling sites in AZ.

Types of Gambling Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Markets Payment Methods BetOnline Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: BOL1000 Casino: BOLCASINO 20 Credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin MyBookie Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 150% deposit match up to $750 Sports: MYB1000 Casino: MYB150 18 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum Wild Casino Casino 250% deposit match up to $1,000 WILD250 N/A Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin XBet Sports, racebook, esports, casino Sports: 100% deposit match up to $500 Casino: 200% deposit match up to $500 Sports: XB100 Casino: XBC200 21 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bovada Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $750 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,250 Sports: BTCSWB750 Casino: BTCCWB1250 22 Credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Intertops Sports, racebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $200 Casino: 125% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: ROOKIE50 Casino: SIGNUP100 17 Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Bitcoin Ignition Casino, poker 150% deposit match for poker and casino (up to $1,500 each) No code needed N/A Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash MYB Casino Casino 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 N/A Credit card, debit card, bank transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple Sportsbetting.ag Sports, facebook, esports, casino, poker Sports: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Casino: 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Sports: SB1000 Casino: No code needed 16 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple BetNow Sports, facebook, esports, casino, poker 100% deposit match up to $500 BN100 10 Credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash

How to Get Started with an Arizona Gambling Site

Now that online sports betting is legal in the state of Arizona, you’re probably keen to know how to get started. Happily, we’re here to help with our easy to follow step-by-step guide. In this walkthrough, we’re using the popular online sportsbook XBet as an example. But most internet wagering sites follow an identical process, including casinos.

Step 1: Navigate to the Site

Visit the homepage of your chosen online wagering site and identify the clearly marked button to join. In this case, it’s the big green “Join Now” button in the top-right corner. Other sites may use “Register” or similar language, but it will always be clearly marked.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

The best online gambling sites today make this process extremely simple. Although they are obligated to ask for certain pieces of personal information, they don’t want to make your life any more difficult than they need to. Provide your email, telephone, name and other key information in just a matter of minutes.

Step 3: Verify Your Email Address

Top online sportsbooks and casinos in Arizona will go the extra mile to confirm that you are who you claim to be. As a result, you’ll more than likely need to check your emails for a confirmation link. Simply follow the instructions within the email.

Step 4: Deposit Your Funds

Now that your account is open and your email is verified, it’s time to load your account. Navigate to the cashier page and pick your preferred payment method from the list of options. Follow the simple on-screen instructions and your account will be funded in seconds.

Step 5: Place Your Bets

As quick as flash, you’re done! All that’s left to do is enjoy your favorite games of chance or place your sports bets. Remember to always gamble responsibly. Good luck!

Conclusion

The legalization of online gambling in Arizona took a huge leap forward in early 2021 when legislation was passed to permit online sports betting. Since it came into force on September 9 of the same year, gamblers in AZ have been eagerly awaiting progress regarding other forms of internet wagering.

In the meantime, why not make the most of this newfound freedom? If our guide to gambling in AZ has whet your appetite for a flutter, why not check out one of our top-rated betting sites? Join XBet today and bag yourself a welcome bonus worth up to $500!

FAQs

Does Arizona allow gambling?

Yes and no. Most forms of gambling are allowed in the state. Anything land-based, such as bingo, greyhound racing and the state lottery are all perfectly legal. Physical casinos are also allowed, as long as they are on tribal land. The only problem comes with online gambling. Although sports betting on the internet has been permitted since September 2021, casino games are not.

Where can you gamble in Arizona?

As long as you are 21 years old, which is the permitted gambling age in Arizona, you can gamble at any licensed venue. In terms of casinos, that means any of the 24 Class III tribal casino sites across AZ. There are also plenty of live sports betting venues across the state. Examples include Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field and Barstool Sportsbook at Phoenix Raceway.

Is online gambling legal in Arizona?

The only form of online gambling in Arizona that is explicitly legal is sports betting. Since September 9 2021, players can bet on sports via the internet, but nothing else is permitted, not even the state lottery.

Does Arizona have gambling casinos

Yes, it most certainly does. There are 24 land-based casinos in AZ, all of which are owned by Federally recognised tribes. Recent legislation from April 2021 has granted permission for a further four casinos to be built in the coming years.

What are the best sites for sports gambling in Arizona?

It’s fair to say that everyone will have their own opinion when it comes to the best sportsbook sites. However, all of the brands named on this page are among the top sites, due to their range of betting markets, competitive odds and convenient payment methods. XBet is a great place for new players to start out.