The 4th edition of our Top 25 Power Poll sees two squads enter the poll. Iowa and Florida both jump into the top 25, and Alabama and Tennessee take significant falls heading into week 4.

Top 25 College Football Power Rankings

Georgia (3-0) | Last Week 1 Michigan (3-0) | Last Week 2 USC (4-0) | Last Week 3 Florida State (3-0) | Last Week 4 Texas (3-0) | Last Week 5 Ohio State (3-0) | Last Week 6 Penn State (3-0) | Last Week 7 Washington (3-0) | Last Week 8 Utah (3-0) | Last Week 12 Notre Dame (4-0) | Last Week 12 Oregon (3-0) | Last Week 13 Alabama (2-1) | Last Week 9 LSU (2-1) | Last Week 14 Oregon State (3-0) | Last Week 16 Ole Miss (3-0) | Last Week 17 Oklahoma (3-0) | Last Week 19 Colorado (3-0) | Last Week 18 North Carolina (3-0) | Last Week 20 Duke (3-0) | Last Week 21 Washington State (3-0) | Last Week 22 Tennessee (2-1) | Last Week 10 UCLA (3-0) | Last Week 23 Miami (3-0) | Last Week 24 Iowa (3-0) | Last Week NR Florida (2-1) | NR

DROPPED OUT: Kansas State (2-1) Last Week 15 |Texas A&M (1-1) Last Week 25 |

1. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 24-14 vs. South Carolina

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5:30 PM vs UAB

Georgia found themselves in a bit of a dog fight on Saturday at home in their SEC opener against South Carolina. They ended up surviving an excellent effort from Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler. UGA trailed by 11 at half by rallied for 21 unanswered in the second half.

2. Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-6 vs. Bowling Green

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 10 am vs Rutgers

Michigan continued their easy early season schedule with a fairly uneventful win over Bowling Green. It took the Wolverines a bit to get going as this was a 14-6 halftime score. Michigan rallied for 17 unanswered in the second half but still was held scoreless in the 4th. Michigan opens Big Ten play next week at home against Rutgers.

3. USC (3-0)

Last Week: OFF

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 8:30 pm @ Arizona State

USC was off this week as they played a week 0 game. The Trojans are at Arizona State next week.

4. Florida State (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-29 @ Boston College

Sun, Sep 23 @ 10 am @ Clemson

Florida State survived a trap game at Boston College this Saturday. A late BC penalty stopped Florida State from having to punt the ball back to BC giving them a chance to drive for a winning FG. Florida State has perhaps their biggest ACC game this weekend in an early start at Clemson

5. Texas (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-10 vs. Wyoming

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5:30 pm @ Baylor

We warned about the Texas letdown game against a pretty solid Wyoming squad and this score looks way better for Texas than the game actually was. This was a 10-10 football game in the 4th quarter. Texas rattled off 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter aided by some Wyoming turnovers. Texas fans have to be a little worried about how bad Bama looked at South Florida because Texas celebrated like they beat one of the best teams in the country, and that looks less and less like the case.

6. Ohio State (3-0)

Marvin Harrison Jr. just heating up ⏳🔥 (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/sFLRiSawNt — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 14, 2023

Last Week: Win | 63-10 vs. Western Kentucky

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5:30 pm @ Notre Dame

We also warned about a possible trap game for Ohio State as they have ND coming up next week, but Ohio State looked a lot better against Western Kentucky than they had in their first two contests. The Buckeyes tallied 35 second-quarter points en route to a 63-10 blowout win. Now Ohio State travels to Notre Dame for a big-time early season matchup in South Bend.

7. Penn State (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 30-13 Illinois

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 10 am vs. Iowa

It was a bit of a struggle for the Pen State offense as Drew Allar failed to throw for a TD pass and only racked up 208 yards passing. But the Penn State defense forced five total turnovers including four interceptions. The Nittany Lions now host Iowa in a top-25 matchup as the Hawkeyes come in led by former Michigan QB Cade McNamara.

8. Washington (3-0)

2. Michael Penix Jr.

One of best storylines in college football . He is making a strong case to also be the QB3 of this 2024 class. Through 3 games he has put up

1332 yards while going 84/113 with 12 touchdowns. He has shown there is not a throw on the field he can’t make. I… pic.twitter.com/EHfphRNxwd — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) September 17, 2023

Last Week: Win | 41-7 vs. Michigan State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 8:3 pm vs. Cal

We listed Washington as one of our Big Ten best bets last week and we called for a blowout. And we got one. Washington walked into East Lansing and dismantled a Michigan State program that is sinking lower into the abyss of college football. Michael Penix Jr. continued his legit Heisman run as he threw for 473 yards and 4 TDs and the Washington offense looked unstoppable once again as they’ve scored 40+ in all three of their early season games. Washington opens up Pac-12 play this week at Cal.

9. Utah (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 31-7 vs. Weber State

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm vs UCLA

Utah just keeps finding ways to win with Redshirt Freshman QB Nate Johnson. They’re hoping to have leader Cam Rising back at QB this weekend against UCLA, but he is still questionable as of right now. But Utah remains unbeaten as they prep for a top-25 battle this week at home against UCLA.

10. Notre Dame (4-0)

Last Week: Win | 41-17 vs. Central Michigan

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5:30 pm vs Ohio State

ND breaks into our top-10 as a few teams ahead of them fell this week, and it’s just in time to set up a top-10 matchup with Ohio State this week. It’s Notre Dame’s first true test of the season, but they are at home. Irish QB Sam Hartman threw for 330 yards and 3 TDs last weekend against Central Michigan. This one is a toss-up for us next week. The Ohio State offense finally woke up this past week, but the Irish will have the better QB in this matchup for the first time in a long time.

11. Oregon (3-0)

Last Week: Win | 55-10 vs. Hawai’i

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm vs Colorado

The Oregon offense got it going once again following a bit of a struggle at Texas Tech last week. The Ducks hung 55 points on Hawai’i last week before the darlings of the nation Colorado Buffaloes visit Eugene. I personally think Colorado is in a world of trouble against this offense and defense. The Ducks are 21-point favs and I think this one gets out of hand pretty quickly.

12. Alabama (2-1)

Last Week: LOSS | 17-3 vs. Alabama

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm vs. Ole Miss

Plain and simple, Alabama doesn’t have a QB. They’ve played all three on their active roster this year and none of them have looked the part. Alabama struggled to move the football again and scored a late TD following a South Florida turnover to avoid a 10-3 victory. Bama now opens SEC play next week in a big-time top-15 matchup with Ole Miss, and they need to figure it out on offense, real quick.

13. LSU (2-1)

Last Week: Loss | 41-14 @ Mississippi State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5 pm vs Arkansas

LSU and QB Jayden Daniels flexed on the road in their SEC opener at Mississippi State. Daniels threw for 361 yards and rushed for another 64 yards and 4 total TDs. LSU comes back for their second SEC matchup of the year next week as they host Arkansas.

14. Oregon State (3-0)

unrelenting pressure 😤 pic.twitter.com/eFXVtXgp4Y — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 19, 2023

Previous Game: Win | 26-9 vs. San Diego State

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5 pm @ Washington State

Oregon State continues to look like a legit Pac-12 contender. They now head to Pullman, Washington for a top-25 matchup between the only two Pac-12 schools who are unsure what conference they’ll belong to next year. The Beavers have had three convincing wins before their Pac-12 season gets underway.

15. Ole Miss (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 48-23 vs. Georiga tech

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm @ Alabama

Ole Miss kind of toyed with a really down Georgia Tech squad all day Saturday but ultimately won 48-23. Now the Rebels head to Alabama to open SEC play against a Bama squad that really does not have an identity early in 2023. A win at Bama puts the Rebels right into the SEC title hopes mix.

16. Oklahoma (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 66-17 @ Tulsa

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 10 am @ Cincinnati

We’re finally starting to see the Oklahoma squad we thought we would under Will Venables. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel needs to be mentioned in the conversation of the best QBs in the country. Gabriel threw for 421 yards and 5 TDs on Saturday. Oklahoma now faces a surprisingly tough Cincinnati squad on the road on Saturday.

17. Colorado (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 43-35 (2OT) vs Colorado State

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm @ Oregon

Colorado pulled off an improbable late comeback to force OT in an epic rivalry game against Colorado State. But now they have their first Pac-12 test at Oregon this week. I think this is just a poor matchup for Colorado. They haven’t seen anything like this Ducks offense. The Ducks are 21-point favorites.

18. North Carolina (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 31-13 vs. Minnesota

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 6 pm @ Pittsburgh

Carolina bounced back after a close call with Appalachian State in a convincing 31-13 win over Minnesota. Drake Maye bounced back with 414 yards passing and two TDs. UNC now visits a scrappy Pitt squad to open ACC play before they host a very good and very underrated Syracuse squad.

19. Duke (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 38-14 vs Northwestern

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm @ Uconn

Duke continues to look like a legit top-25 squad with their third consecutive double-digit victory on Saturday over a down Northwestern squad. Duke now visits Uconn before a big-time home tilt against Notre Dame. This could very well be a bit of a trap for Duke at UConn as it’s a bit of a look ahead again.

20. Washington State (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 64-21 Northern Colorado

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5 pm vs Oregon State

The Washington State offense continues to look like a juggernaut as they hung 64 on Northern Colorado on Saturday. They also beat up a solid Colorado State team on the road in their opener. Now Wazzo heads into a Top-25, Pac-12 matchup against Oregon State.

21. Tennessee (2-1)

Last Week: LOSS | 16-29 @ Florida

Next Game:

Sun, Sep 23 @ 2 pm vs UTSA

Tennessee was really never in the contest on Saturday at Florida, a place they haven’t won since 2003. It was a massive letdown for Tennessee, a squad that had national title hopes coming in following an excellent 2022 season. Tennessee tries to get back on track this week at UTSA before they host South Carolina in their next SEC matchup.

22. UCLA (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 59-7 North Carolina Central

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm @ Utah

UCLA is still under the radar but they’ve had a sneaky great start to 2023. After two solid wins over Coastal Carolina and SDSU, UCLA hung 59 on North Carolina Central. Now UCLA has their first big-time test at Utah on Saturday. QB Dante Moore has been excellent at protecting the football but will have his hands full on Saturday against a very good Utah defense.

23. Miami (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 48-7 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 1:30 pm @ Temple

Miami scored 48 for the second straight week as the offense led by QB Tyler Van Dyke looks legit.

24. Iowa (3-0)

Previous Game: Win | 41-10 vs. Western Michigan

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5:3 pm @ Penn State

Iowa forced their way into our top-25 with a 41-10 blowout over Western Michigan for their third win of the season. But now Iowa faces a massive test in their Big-10 opener at Penn State. I’m still not a believer in this Iowa team, mostly because Brian Ferentz is really not a very good OC. We’ll see how they match up this weekend at Penn State.

25. Florida (2-1)

Previous Game: Win | 29-16 vs. Tennessee

Next Game:

Sat, Sep 23 @ 5 pm vs Charlotte

Florida kept their 20-year home winning streak against Tennessee alive with a dominating performance that head coach Billy Napier really needed. Starting 1-2 before the heart of their SEC schedule would have been a nightmare for Florida. Now Florida hosts Charlotte before they get back to their SEC schedule at Kentucky.