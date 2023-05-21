2023 PGA Championship: Club Pro Block Continues to Relish Spotlight

Earlier this week, during a walk ‘n’ talk down Oak Hill’s 14th hole with ESPN, Michael Block expressed his final goal in his playing career: to be the Low PGA Professional at a PGA Championship. Now, after three days of navigating the challenges of Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course, Block is not only achieving his goal but also living the dream.

Cool, Calm, And Collected

Playing alongside Justin Rose in the third round of the PGA Championship, Block appeared joyful, strolling along the East Course as if he had nothing to lose. In his own words, he felt like he was “spiraling upwards.” Throughout the day, he traded birdies with Justin Rose, maintaining a positive attitude even in the pouring rain that persisted throughout the third round.

Michael Block is going pin hunting. 🎯 After a quick birdie on 14, he's set himself up nicely on 15. 👀#CorebridgexPGA | #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/dhFM3ISM3p — PGA of America (@PGA) May 20, 2023

With a final round score of 70, including four birdies, Block finds himself in a historic position heading into the final day at Oak Hill. If he finishes 10th place or better, he will achieve the best finish ever by a PGA Professional in a PGA Championship. The previous records were Tommy Aycock and Lonnie Nielsen, who both tied for 11th in 1974 and 1986, respectively. Bob Boyd was the last PGA Professional to be among the top 10 on the leaderboard after 54 holes in 1990 at Shoal Creek, finishing tied for 19th. Block’s potential accomplishment would make him the first PGA Member in decades to potentially crack the top 15 in the championship.

A Finish for the Record Books

Block currently sits in a tie for 8th with fellow American Justin Suh, just one shot behind Rory McIlroy and six shots behind the leader Brooks Koepka. To be at even heading into Sunday is absolutely amazing for a club professional.

What’s even more fascinating is Block’s apparent enjoyment of being in the spotlight. He recently engaged in another walk ‘n’ talk on the 14th hole, this time with Jim Nantz and the CBS Sports crew on national TV, fearlessly answering every question thrown his way.

Michael Block proceeded to birdie not only the 14th hole but also the next one, showcasing his skills and resilience. As Block looks ahead to Sunday, he hopes to continue his magical week in Rochester and build upon his success. However, in his eyes, he has already accomplished what he set out to do by becoming the Low PGA Professional at the PGA Championship. The remaining rounds and any further achievements will only add to the storied history of the PGA Championship.