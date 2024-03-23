2024 MLB Opening Day: A Look at 2024 Opening Day Pitching Matchups, News & Notes, and More!

Sorry, Major League Baseball!

The real Opening Day is Thursday, March 28, even though the power that be added a wacky mid-Spring Training, regular season international series into the equation.

In less than a week all 30 Major League Baseball teams will begin their quest for the Commissioner’s Trophy and the title of World Series Champions.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Opening Day pitching matchups, news and notes, and more!

American League

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 3:05 PM/EDT | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Patrick Sandoval (LAA) vs. Corbin Burnes (BAL)

News & Notes: Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes will start his first Opening Day for the O’s after being acquired in a trade earlier this offseason. Opposing Burnes for LA will be Patrick Sandoval who will be making his first ever Opening Day start.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 4:10 PM/EDT | Guaranteed Rate Field

Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Garrett Crochet (CHW)

News & Notes: A few weeks ago, the Detroit Tigers awarded Tarik Skubal with first ever Opening Day start. The 27-year-old lefty responded with a Spring Training that has excited Motor City baseball fans. The White Sox will counter with Garrett Crochet, who will not only be making his first Opening Day start but also his first ever Major League start.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 4:10 PM/EDT | Kauffman Stadium

Pablo Lopez (MIN) vs. Cole Ragans (KC)

News & Notes: Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wasted no time in naming Pablo Lopez his Opening Day starter. In fact, Lopez entered Spring Training knowing he would take the mound for Minnesota on March 28. In the other dugout, KC will send Cole Ragans to the mound for his first Opening Day start. Ragans was chosen to start Opening Day over veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha.

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 4:10 PM/EDT | Minute Maid Park

Nestor Cortes (NYY) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

News & Notes: Nestor Cortes will start for the Yankees when they travel to Houston to face the Astros. The 29-year-old was manager Aaron Boone’s fourth choice to start Opening Day. Gerrit Cole would’ve toed the rubber for New York but he’s out of action for a few months. Both Carlos Rondon and Marcus Stroman were offered the honor but chose to stay with their normal pitching schedules, respectively. As for the Astros, in a not so surprising move, Houston will start lefty Framber Valdez. The 30-year-old will start his third consecutive Opening Day for Houston.

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 4:10 PM/EDT | Tropicana Field

Jose Berrios (TOR) vs. Zach Eflin (TB)

News & Notes: Toronto will send 29-year-old Jose Berrios to the mound for hisfourth Opening Day start. The Tampa Bay Rays will counter with veteran right-hander Zach Eflin. It will be the 29-year-old’s first ever Opening Day start.

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 10:07 PM/EDT | Oakland Coliseum

Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. Alex Wood (OAK)

News & Notes: The Cleveland Guardians will send 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Beiber to the mound for his fifth consecutive Opening Day start. Oakland manager Mark Kotsay will counter with free agent acquisition Alex Wood. The 33-year-old veteran will make his first ever Opening Day start.

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 10:10 PM/EDT | T-Mobile Park

Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

News & Notes: A few weeks after signing a six-year extension with the Boston Red Sox, 24-year-old Brayan Bello was announced as Boston’s Opening Day starter. It will be the right-handler’s first ever Opening Day start. The Mariners will start righty Luis Castillo, who will be making his second consecutive Opening Day start in the Pacific Northwest and his fourth overall.

National League

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:10 PM/EDT | Citi Field

Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Jose Quintana (NYM)

News & Notes: The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound for his first ever Opening Day start. With free agent acquisition Kodai Senga out for at least a month, the New York Mets will counter with Jose Quintana who will be making his second ever Opening Day start.

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 3:05 PM/EDT | Citizens Bank Park

Spencer Strider (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

News & Notes: In perhaps the pitching matchup of Opening Day, the Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound at Citizens Bank Park. “The Bank” has been a house of horrors in the past two Postseasons for Atlanta’s diminutive hurler. In a break from recent tradition, the Phillies will start recently extended ace Zack Wheeler. This will be both pitcher’s first ever Opening Day starts.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 4:10 PM/EDT | loanDepot Park

Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Jesus Luzardo (MIA)

News & Notes: Fresh off signing an extension, the Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound for his second consecutive Opening Day start with the Buccos. With Sandy Alcantara out for the season, Miami will start Jesus Luzardo against Pittsburgh. Miami manager Skip Schumacher named Luzardo his Opening Day starter early in Spring Training. The Miami native will be making his first ever Opening Day start.

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 4:10 PM/EDT | PETCO Park

San Diego TBD vs. Logan Webb (SF)

News & Notes: Technically it’s only Opening Day for one ball club! San Diego, by virtue of a split with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the dumb MLB Seoul Series, enter the real Opening Day with a 1-1 record. San Diego manager Mike Shildt has yet to announce his rotation for the Giants series. San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin announced he will send Logan Webb to the bump for his third consecutive Opening Day start.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 4:10 PM/EDT | Dodger Stadium

Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Los Angeles TBD

News & Notes: Again, this is only Opening Day for one of the two teams. St. Louis will tab 35-year-old Miles Mikolas as their Opening Day starter. Mikolas replaces the injured Sonny Gray as the Cardinals’ top pitcher. Like San Diego, the Dodgers have yet to announce their starting rotation.

Washington National at Cincinnati Reds | 4:10 PM/EDT | Great American Ballpark

Josiah Gray (WSH) vs. Frankie Montas (CIN)

In what could be a sneaky good Opening Day pitching matchup, the Washington Nationals will send righty Josiah Gray to the mound for his first ever Opening Day start. Cincinnati will start recently acquired righty Frankie Montas. Montas edged out Hunter Greene for the Redlegs Opening Day nod.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 10:10 PM/EDT | Chase Field

Kyle Freeland (COL) vs. Zac Gallen (ARZ)

News & Notes: The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound for his third Opening Day start for the Rox. The 30-year-old was Bud Black’s Opening Day starter in 2019 and again in 2022. As for the reigning National League champions, the D-backs will send Bishop Eustace Prep product Zac Gallen to the hill for his second consecutive Opening Day start.

Inter-League Play

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 7:35 PM/EDT | Globe Life Field

Justin Steele (CHC) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

News & Notes: The Chicago Cubs have tabbed 28-year-old lefty Justin Steele as their Opening Day starter. A fifth round draft pick of the Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft, Steele will be making his first ever Opening Day start. As for the defending World Champions, the Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi for his first Opening Day start with the ball club and his fourth overall.