TJ Lateef, a four-star quarterback from Orange Lutheran High School in California, is making college football recruiting headlines. Recently, he has shown a strong inclination towards the University of Nebraska, following the Cornhuskers’ proactive recruitment efforts. Lateef, who stands out in the 2025 class for his dual-threat capabilities, has scheduled an official visit to Nebraska, stirring excitement among Husker fans.

Lateef Impressed by Huskers

Lateef, who is the 18th ranked QB in the 2025 class, has caught the attention of several top-tier college football programs, thanks to his exceptional performance despite injury setbacks in his junior year. Despite these challenges, he managed to throw for 1,965 yards and 13 touchdowns, also showcasing his versatility by rushing for an additional 230 yards and five touchdowns. His resilience and skill have made him a coveted player for many colleges.

The Cornhuskers extended an offer to Lateef earlier this month, a move that significantly influenced his perception of the program. The visit by Nebraska’s coaches to his school, coupled with consistent communication from offensive coordinators Glenn Thomas and Marcus Satterfield, has made a considerable impact on Lateef. He expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming visit, scheduled for April 27, seeing it as an opportunity to get an in-depth understanding of Nebraska’s program and campus environment.

Lateef “Likes Nebraska a Lot”

Lateef’s words reflect his growing connection with the Nebraska team: “I like Nebraska a lot. The coaches are showing me a lot of love and they came up to my school and that’s when they offered. I hear from both offensive coordinators, coach Glenn Thomas and coach Marcus Satterfield and I’m really comfortable with them. I’ve talked to them on the phone and I like the vibe I have with them right now. I’m excited to visit and learn more about the program and see the school up close.”

While Nebraska appears to be a frontrunner in Lateef’s recruitment, he is also considering visits to other prominent programs like Ole Miss and Texas A&M.