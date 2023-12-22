College Football

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

David Evans
Sports Editor
With Florida State University (FSU) threatening to leave the ACC, the school’s lawyers have estimated the cost at $572 million. With the Big Ten emerging as a potential destination for the Seminoles, we thought it would be appropriate to look at ten five big items (do you see what we did there?) FSU could buy with $572 million instead of using it to break their contract with the ACC.

1. 2 Luxury Yachts

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

With an average price of $275 million, the Seminoles could buy two superyachts. Imagine taking classes on a superyacht. Also, the sports teams could travel in style up and down the Atlantic coast to take on familiar foes in the other yacht. Make it happen, FSU.

2. 14 Private Jets

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

 

At roughly $40 million, FSU could purchase 14 private jets. While they have 18 sports teams, not all the seasons coincide, so each team would likely have their own private jet to travel to their games in style.

3. 28 Super Gyms

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

FSU could also build 28 state-of-the-art gyms with the $572 million that they would pay to leave the ACC.  These gyms would serve as hubs for the school’s sports programs, that would undoubtedly be competing for national championships with their new high-end fitness equipment.

4. 57 Academic Buildings

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

Another option for FSU, who are ranked 11th among public universities nationally academically could be to add a whopping 57 high-end academic buildings to their campus. The building could be equipped with a sleek, contemporary design with glass and steel elements, making it ideal for a range of educational purposes including classrooms, labs, and research spaces. Its environmentally friendly features and large windows would create an inviting and productive atmosphere for learning and innovation.

5. 80 Top Transfer Portal Players

5 Big Things Florida State Could Spend $572 Million On Instead of Leaving the ACC

Although not strictly legal, FSU could also spend $562 million on 80 top college football transfer portal players. A superstar player in the portal goes for roughly $7 million according to Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule, so FSU could get 80 of them, and ensure they dominate the ACC and college football, not giving the committee the chance to leave them out of the CFP again.

College Football College Football News and Rumors Florida State Seminoles NCAAF
