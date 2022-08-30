Aaron Judge of Linden, California became the 10th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a season multiple times in a career. On Monday, Judge hit his 50th home run in the eighth inning in a 4-3 Yankees loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He previously hit 52 home runs in the 2017 MLB season.

Judge has had a spectacular 2022 MLB season. He not only leads Major League Baseball in home runs, but runs scored (102), runs batted in (110), slugging percentage (.661) and total bases (306) as well. Judge also leads the American League with 76 walks.

Let’s take a look at the nine other players in MLB history to hit 50 home runs multiple times in a season.

Babe Ruth

Simply known as The Babe, Ruth hit a minimum of 50 home runs four times with the Yankees. He had 54 home runs in 1920, 59 home runs in 1921, 60 home runs in 1927 and 54 home runs in 1928.

Jimmie Foxx

Twice in the 1930s Foxx reached the 50 home run plateau. The first time with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1932 and the second time with the Boston Red Sox in 1938. Foxx had 58 home runs with the Athletics and 50 home runs with the Red Sox.

Ralph Kiner

The left fielder from Santa Rita, New Mexico had 51 home runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1947 and 54 home runs in 1949. Left field at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh was famously known as Kiner’s Korner.

Mickey Mantle

The Yankees star center fielder hit 52 home runs with the Yankees in 1956 and 54 home runs in 1961. Mantle is best known for having the most home runs all-time in the World Series with 18.

Willie Mays

Known as being one of the best defensive centerfielders ever, Mays was known as a great hitter too. He had 51 home runs with the New York Giants in 1955, and then 52 home runs exactly a decade later with the San Francisco Giants in 1965.

Mark McGwire

Like Babe Ruth, four times in his career Mark McGwire had 50 home runs in a season. He had 52 home runs with the Oakland Athletics in 1996, 58 home runs with the Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals in 1997, 70 home runs with the Cardinals in 1998, and 65 home runs with the Cardinals in 1999.

Ken Griffey Jr.

In back-to-back seasons in 1997 and 1998, Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 home runs with the Seattle Mariners.

Sammy Sosa

The native of the Dominican Republic had a great home run hitting rivalry with McGwire in the late 1990s. He had 66 home runs with the Chicago Cubs in 1998, 63 home runs with the Cubs in 1999, 50 home runs with the Cubs in 2000 and 64 home runs with the Cubs in 2001.

Alex Rodriguez

The American League slugger had 52 home runs with the Texas Rangers in 2001, 57 home runs with the Rangers in 2002, and 54 home runs with the Yankees in 2007.