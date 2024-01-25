Angels sign reliever Matt Moore

The Los Angeles Angels have signed relief pitcher Matt Moore of Fort Walton Beach, Florida to a one-year deal worth $9 million according to Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

Deja Vu

This the second straight year that the Angels have signed Moore to a one-year contract in the offseason. On February 16, 2023, the Angels signed him to a one-year contract worth $7.55 million. However, Moore did not finish the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with the Angels. After 41 games with the Angels, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. However, Moore was not with the Guardians for long either. After 20 days in Cleveland, he was selected off waivers by the Miami Marlins. It is actually unusual for a player to be put on waivers twice during the previous season, and then come to terms on a $9 million contract the following season.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023 with the Angels, Guardians and Marlins, Moore pitched in 50 games and had a record of five wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.56. During 52 2/3 innings, he gave up 46 hits, 15 earned runs, seven home runs, and 15 walks, to go along with 60 strikeouts, 21 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.

Previous MLB teams

Moore has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays (2011 to 2016), the San Francisco Giants (2016 to 2017), the Texas Rangers (2018 and 2022), the Detroit Tigers (2019), and the Philadelphia Phillies (2021). Moore did not pitch in the Majors in 2020, as he pitched professionally in Japan.

All-Star in 2013

While with the Rays in 2013 as a starter, Moore had a record of 17 wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.29. During 150 1/3 innings pitched, he had 143 strikeouts.

Transition from Starter to Reliever

Moore struggled as a starter with the Giants in 2017. He led the National League with 15 losses and 107 earned runs, and had a poor earned run average of 5.52. Then after awful seasons with the Rangers in 2018 and Phillies in 2021 (earned run average of 6.79 and 6.29 respectively) where he split his time as a starter and reliever, Moore moved to the bullpen full time in 2022, where he was sensational for Texas. He had an earned run average of 1.95 in 63 games.