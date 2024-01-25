MLB News and Rumors

Angels sign reliever Matt Moore

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Angels have signed relief pitcher Matt Moore of Fort Walton Beach, Florida to a one-year deal worth $9 million according to Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

Deja Vu

This the second straight year that the Angels have signed Moore to a one-year contract in the offseason. On February 16, 2023, the Angels signed him to a one-year contract worth $7.55 million. However, Moore did not finish the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with the Angels. After 41 games with the Angels, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. However, Moore was not with the Guardians for long either. After 20 days in Cleveland, he was selected off waivers by the Miami Marlins. It is actually unusual for a player to be put on waivers twice during the previous season, and then come to terms on a $9 million contract the following season.

2023 MLB Statistics

In 2023 with the Angels, Guardians and Marlins, Moore pitched in 50 games and had a record of five wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.56. During 52 2/3 innings, he gave up 46 hits, 15 earned runs, seven home runs, and 15 walks, to go along with 60 strikeouts, 21 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.

Previous MLB teams

Moore has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays (2011 to 2016), the San Francisco Giants (2016 to 2017), the Texas Rangers (2018 and 2022), the Detroit Tigers (2019), and the Philadelphia Phillies (2021). Moore did not pitch in the Majors in 2020, as he pitched professionally in Japan.

All-Star in 2013

While with the Rays in 2013 as a starter, Moore had a record of 17 wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.29. During 150 1/3 innings pitched, he had 143 strikeouts.

Transition from Starter to Reliever

Moore struggled as a starter with the Giants in 2017. He led the National League with 15 losses and 107 earned runs, and had a poor earned run average of 5.52. Then after awful seasons with the Rangers in 2018 and Phillies in 2021 (earned run average of 6.79 and 6.29 respectively) where he split his time as a starter and reliever, Moore moved to the bullpen full time in 2022, where he was sensational for Texas. He had an earned run average of 1.95 in 63 games.

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_3009476 (1)

Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Analysis: Who Was Snubbed from the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024?!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Three players inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21387900_168396541_lowres-2
Righthanded relief pitcher Collin McHugh retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins
Pirates sign closer Aroldis Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21015323_168396541_lowres-2
Angels sign relief pitcher Robert Stephenson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21465620 (1)
Astros sign closer Josh Hader to massive contract
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20134528 (1)
What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top