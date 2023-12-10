One year after Navy’s football team fumbled on the 1-yard line, the Midshipmen fell about a foot short of beating the Army Black Knights in the 124th matchup of service academies.

With less than 30 seconds remaining and no time outs, Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted a quarterback sneak, which Army withstood, clinching Saturday’s 17-11 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Twitter users reacted to the Black Knights jumping out a 14-point lead and then holding the Midshipmen just short – again.

In the end, Army’s line held. “It’s going to end on the one foot line?” …

The greatest ending in #ArmyNavy history?!?! Navy comes up ONE YARD SHORT! pic.twitter.com/gpylYFmQx3 — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 9, 2023

Patriot Game highlights. The game before the big game …

Marching toward glory …

This high school coach wishes everyone an opportunity to watch an Army-Navy game “at least one time in your life” …

If you call yourself a. football fan, this #ArmyNavy Game is a must watch at least one time in your life. Truly nothing like it. You kidding me with this entrance !!! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/giG89dwIz1 — Rick Grof CFP® (@rickgrofsickCFP) December 9, 2023

Highlighting the people who are the players who serve …

Today’s #ArmyNavy game is an annual reminder that, no matter how bad it seems, our country continues to produce men and women like those in this video. pic.twitter.com/iSDpCFUYAo — Chris Jeter (@chrispjeter) December 9, 2023

A daughter’s kind sentiments to a former ground-breaking player and retired Colonel …

One year ago today. Hope to be back at the #ArmyNavy game again next year with my Dad, my hero…Colonel (ret) Gary Steele…an all-American TE who in 1966, became the first black man to play varsity football at @WestPoint_USMA. Forever proud to be his little girl. 🖤💛… pic.twitter.com/9km9AGS1no — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) December 9, 2023

An all-American atmosphere …

I’ve never experienced anything like #ArmyNavy. This is an unbelievable atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/58wK80dqru — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) December 9, 2023

Army’s Max DiDomenico helps end a Navy drive, keeping the game scoreless midway through the first quarter …

Max DiDomenico with the first BIG PLAY of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jlfGXlJ6YK — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) December 9, 2023

Army breaks through the line for a game-opening score when quarterback Bryson Daily hit Tyson Riley on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 14:19 left in the second quarter …

TOUCHDOWN ARMY. The Black Knights are on the board first with a quick pass. pic.twitter.com/86Kqxzg2aL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

At the break …

True American halftime entertainment …

The Navy D&B put on a SHOW at halftime🇺🇸#GoNavy pic.twitter.com/zlIrDPNJZg — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 9, 2023

Controversial call! When Navy’s Markel Johnson failed to execute a catch after signaling for a fair catch and the ball appeared to strike the returner’s foot. The officials, however, did not overturn the questionable third-quarter ruling …

Just when I think college football officiating can’t get any worse they prove me wrong smfh #ArmyNavy

pic.twitter.com/w6MNQfmDiB — Cam✨SBLVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) December 9, 2023

After knocking the ball out of Lavatai’s grasp in the pocket, Kalib Fortner helped Army win the day with a 44-yard, fourth-quarter defensive grab and TD dash …

ARMY SCOOP AND SCORE! What a play by Kalib Fortner. pic.twitter.com/9HZcqU8siu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

Attempting to rally the Midshipmen, Lavatai hit Jayden Umbarger on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining. The two-point conversion, however, failed …

Tai Lavatai ➡️ Jayden Umbarger Navy makes it a one-score game late 👀pic.twitter.com/4mhwm4ylGH — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 9, 2023

Standing together in victory and defeat …

You can search the globe and won’t find a more amazing tradition in the world of sports than this. #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/o2YLVeP8HF — Darin White Ph.D. 📊⚽️💰 (@Sports_Biz_Prof) December 9, 2023

Just wait ‘til next year …