Army-Navy Game: Fans Watch Black Knights Stop Midshipmen 1-Yard Short – Again – At Gillette Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
army navy 124th game (1)

One year after Navy’s football team fumbled on the 1-yard line, the Midshipmen fell about a foot short of beating the Army Black Knights in the 124th matchup of service academies.

With less than 30 seconds remaining and no time outs, Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted a quarterback sneak, which Army withstood, clinching Saturday’s 17-11 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Twitter users reacted to the Black Knights jumping out a 14-point lead and then holding the Midshipmen just short – again.

In the end, Army’s line held. “It’s going to end on the one foot line?” …

Patriot Game highlights. The game before the big game …

Marching toward glory …

This high school coach wishes everyone an opportunity to watch an Army-Navy game “at least one time in your life” …

Highlighting the people who are the players who serve …

A daughter’s kind sentiments to a former ground-breaking player and retired Colonel …

An all-American atmosphere …

Army’s Max DiDomenico helps end a Navy drive, keeping the game scoreless midway through the first quarter …

Army breaks through the line for a game-opening score when quarterback Bryson Daily hit Tyson Riley on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 14:19 left in the second quarter …

At the break …

True American halftime entertainment …

Controversial call! When Navy’s Markel Johnson failed to execute a catch after signaling for a fair catch and the ball appeared to strike the returner’s foot. The officials, however, did not overturn the questionable third-quarter ruling …

After knocking the ball out of Lavatai’s grasp in the pocket, Kalib Fortner helped Army win the day with a 44-yard, fourth-quarter defensive grab and TD dash …

Attempting to rally the Midshipmen, Lavatai hit Jayden Umbarger on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining. The two-point conversion, however, failed …

Standing together in victory and defeat …

Just wait ‘til next year …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

