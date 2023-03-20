MLB News and Rumors

Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve breaks thumb at WBC

Jeremy Freeborn
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Maracay, Venezuela broke his thumb while being hit by a pitch on Saturday in Venezuela’s 9-7 loss to the United States in the fourth quarterfinal matchup of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Altuve, who will need surgery, is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks. He is the second player in the tournament to suffer a serious injury. The other was New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, who tore his patellar tendon in the celebration after Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic 5-2 in Pool D action on Wednesday.

Jose Altuve’s 2022 MLB Statistics

In 2022, Altuve batted .300 with 28 home runs and 57 runs batted in. During 141 games, 604 plate appearances, and 527 at bats, he scored 103 runs and had 158 hits, 39 doubles, 18 stolen bases, 66 walks, 281 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. He also had an on base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .533. The sacrifice fly came in a 5-2 Astros win over the Kansas City Royals on July 7.

Jose Altuve’s 2023 World Baseball Classic Statistics

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Altuve batted .214 with three hits in 14 at bats. He scored four runs and had one double, with two walks and three stolen bases. Altuve had an on base percentage of .45o and a slugging percentage of .286.

USA slugs their way to the finals

We knew that the American lineup was great. On the weekend we found out just how dominant they actually are. In all they scored 23 runs and 29 hits, as they not only scored nine runs in a two-run win over Venezuela, but 14 runs, in a 14-2 clobbering over Cuba as well.

The American superstar was Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, Florida, who gave the Americans unbelievable production from the bottom spot in the batting order. On Saturday, he had a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning, and on Sunday hit two more home runs.

 

Astros
Jeremy Freeborn

