Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman of Alexander City, Alabama is expected to miss the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season because of shoulder surgery according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. Graveman shared his 2023 Major League Baseball season with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. He was traded by the White Sox to the Astros on July 28 for catcher Korey Lee of Escondido, California.

Last Outing of 2023

Graveman’s last game with the Astros in 2023 came on September 30 in a 1-0 Astros win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He picked up a hold. Graveman did not pitch for the Astros in the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason because of shoulder issues. There was a plan by the Astros to implement a rest and rehabilitation approach for Graveman. However, recently, he resumed a throwing program, in which he experienced discomfort.

Graveman’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Graveman pitched 68 games in 2023 (45 with the White Sox and 23 with the Astros). During 66 1/3 innings pitched, he had a record of five wins and six losses, and an earned run average of 3.12. Graveman gave up 51 hits, 23 earned runs, nine home runs, and 36 walks, to go along with eight saves, 13 holds, 66 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.31. Of Graveman’s eight saves, all came with the White Sox.

Second Time with the Astros

This is Graveman’s second time in Houston. He pitched 23 games during the 2021 season for Houston, and had a record of one win and one loss, with an effective earned run average of 3.13. Like in 2023, Graveman was traded to the Astros during the season. This time from the Seattle Mariners, where he had a sensational earned run average of 0.82 in 30 games with the Mariners three seasons ago.

Missed by Houston in the Postseason

There is no doubt that the Astros missed Graveman in the MLB postseason. The Rangers scored 20 runs off of Astros pitching in the final two games of the American League Championship Series. The Rangers beat the Astros 9-2 in game six and 11-4 in game seven to win the series four games to three.