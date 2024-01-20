MLB News and Rumors

Astros sign closer Josh Hader to massive contract

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21465620 (1)

The Houston Astros have signed closer Josh Hader of Millersville, Maryland to a five-year contract worth $95 million according to the Associated Press on Friday. This will mean Hader will receive an average of $19 million per year from 2024 to 2028. The Astros are the third team Hader has played for following six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017 to 2022, and the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres in 2022 and 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

Hader pitched 61 games for the Padres in 2023. He had a record of two wins and three losses, with 32 saves and an earned run average of 1.28. In 56 1/3 innings pitched, Hader gave up 32 hits, eight earned runs, three home runs, and 30 walks, to go along with 85 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.10.

Hader’s Two Wins

While with the Padres this past season, Hader beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on September 19 and the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on September 27. In the Padres’s win over the Rockies, Hader threw one scoreless inning, and gave up two hits. He threw to four batters, and had eight strikes and five balls in 13 pitches. In the Padres’s win over the Giants, Hader also threw one scoreless inning. He gave up one walk and had two strikeouts. Hader threw 17 pitches and had 10 strikes.

Nine times struck out the side

Nine times this past season Hader had one inning of work and struck out the side. He accomplished the feat in a 4-1 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves on April 8, in a 4-3 Padres loss to the Minnesota Twins on May 10, in a 5-1 Padres win over the New York Yankees on May 26, in a 6-3 Padres win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 13, in a 7-5 Padres loss to the Cincinnati Reds on June 30, in a 5-1 Padres win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, in a 4-0 Padres win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 18, in a 4-0 Padres win over the Miami Marlins on August 23, and in a 4-0 Padres win over the Giants on September 3.

Five-time MLB All-Star

Hader was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, and an All-Star with the Padres in 2023. The year Hader was not an All-Star, he would have been one. That is because there was no All-Star game in 2020. However, that year Hader led Major League Baseball with 13 saves.

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21015323_168396541_lowres-2

Angels sign relief pitcher Robert Stephenson

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  56min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20134528 (1)
What are the 2024 MLB Spring Training Report Dates? Pitchers & Catcher and Position Players Reporting Dates!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21428720_168396541_lowres-2
Astros reliever Kendall Graveman to miss 2024 with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21322622_168396541_lowres-2
Reds trade relief pitcher Daniel Duarte to Rangers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21509047_168396541_lowres-2
Reds sign relief pitcher Brent Suter
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18079698_168396541_lowres-2
Giants sign pitcher Jordan Hicks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Stroman Cubs
Yankees sign starting pitcher Marcus Stroman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top