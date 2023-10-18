Athletics closer Trevor May retires at age of 34

Relief pitcher Trevor May of Longview, Washington retired from Major League Baseball at the age of 34 on Monday. May pitched nine seasons from 2014 to 2023. He was with the Minnesota Twins from 2014 to 2019, (did not pitch in 2017 because of Tommy John Surgery), with the New York Mets in 2021 and 2022, and with the Oakland Athletics on 2023.

Very effective final season

In 2023, May pitched 49 games with the Athletics and had a record of four wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.28. In 46 2/3 innings pitched, he had 21 saves, one hold, and 40 strikeouts, and gave up 35 hits, 17 earned runs, four home runs and 29 walks. May also had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.37. May’s hold came in a 2-1 Athletics win over the New York Yankees on June 27. The 21 saves this past season were a career-high, as for the first time in his career, May had the closer’s role.

Career Statistics

Since 2014, May pitched in 358 games, and had a record of 36 wins and 28 losses, with an earned run average of 4.24. In 450 1/3 innings pitched, he had 33 saves, 67 holds, and 52o strikeouts, and gave up 426 hits, 212 earned runs, 60 home runs, and 165 walks. May also had a WHIP of 1.31.

Retiring with a Message

According to ESPN, May retired with an outspoken message directed to Athletics owner John Fisher. Through Twitch on Monday, May stated the following:

“Sell the team, dude. … Sell it, man,” he said. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s— about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.”

May was of the opinion that Fisher should sell the Athletics franchise to an owner that cares more about the franchise. Oakland was the worst team in baseball this year (50 wins and 112 losses) and the worst in attendance (832, 352 spectators). May also made an indirect reference to the fact that Fisher comes from a family with incredible wealth. Fisher’s parents own GAP Clothing.