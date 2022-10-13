MLB News and Rumors

Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek out long term after Tommy John surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek of Mission Viejo, California will be out long term after having Tommy John surgery on Wednesday according to George Henry of the Associated Press. The estimated recovery time from the surgery is expected to be 12 to 18 months, which would make Matzek available for the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.

When did Matzek first feel discomfort?

Matzek first experienced pain in his shoulder near the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The last game he pitched was on October 5 in a 12-9 Braves loss to the Miami Marlins.  After consulting with doctors, it was determined surgery was the best way to go.

2022 Statistics

In 2022, Matzek pitched 42 games and had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.50 and one save. In 43 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 26 hits, 17 earned runs, 29 walks, and had 36 strikeouts, eight holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.26. Matzek’s save came on August 9 in a 9-7 Braves win over the Boston Red Sox.

World Series Champion

In 2021, Matzek was part of the Braves team that won the 2021 World Series. In 69 games, he had a record of zero wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 2.57. In the postseason, Matzek only gave up three earned runs in 15 2/3 innings of work for a strong earned run average of 1.72. Despite not recording a win during the 2021 regular season, Matzek won three games in the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs, as he won a game in each round of the postseason (game four of the National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, game six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and game four of the World Series against the Houston Astros).

2022 MLB Playoffs

The Braves are tied at one game apiece at the moment in the National League Divisional Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The series shifts to Philadelphia for game three on Friday.

Braves MLB News and Rumors
