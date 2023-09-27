MLB News and Rumors

Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At Age 86

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Brooks Robinson

On the final week of the 2023 MLB regular season, Baltimore Orioles fans are looking forward to some exciting moments.

The Orioles have already clinched a playoff birth, and a magic number of 3 stands between them and winning the American League East division.

However, this week will now have a heaviness about it that is indescribable and difficult to articulate because Mr. Oriole, also known as Brooks Robinson, died on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the age of 86.

From 1955 to 1977, he was a Baltimore Oriole through and through and enjoyed great success.

He was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Golden Glove winner, 2-time World Series Champion (1966, 1970), World Series MVP (1970), the 1964 American League MVP, and the 1972 Roberto Clemente Award winner.

Teammate Jim Palmer commented about Brooks’s legacy prior to Tuesday night’s game.

Baltimore native and NFL sportscaster Amber Theoharis also shared her thoughts.

When he left the game as a player, thankfully he stayed close to Baltimore as a television broadcaster with partner Chuck Thompson.


He saw the last Orioles World Series championship in 1983 from the broadcasting booth and could not have been prouder.

When the Orioles moved from Memorial Stadium to their current home at Camden Yards in 1992, a bronze statue of Robinson was built.


In recent years, though he moved slower and was in declining health, he always participated in Orioles events whenever he could with a smile on his face.

Rest in peace, Mr. Oriole.

 

 

MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
