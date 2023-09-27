Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At Age 86

On the final week of the 2023 MLB regular season, Baltimore Orioles fans are looking forward to some exciting moments.

The Orioles have already clinched a playoff birth, and a magic number of 3 stands between them and winning the American League East division.

However, this week will now have a heaviness about it that is indescribable and difficult to articulate because Mr. Oriole, also known as Brooks Robinson, died on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the age of 86.

Heartbroken and crestfallen. Brooks Robinson was the best of us. He was the ultimate ambassador for baseball and the city of Baltimore. It is impossible to quantify how deeply he will be missed and the indelible marquee made on generations of fans https://t.co/jtYaCx3Cjh — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 26, 2023

From 1955 to 1977, he was a Baltimore Oriole through and through and enjoyed great success.

Enjoy a minute of Brooksy making magic at 3rd.

pic.twitter.com/KN6maweSoS — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) September 26, 2023

He was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Golden Glove winner, 2-time World Series Champion (1966, 1970), World Series MVP (1970), the 1964 American League MVP, and the 1972 Roberto Clemente Award winner.

Teammate Jim Palmer commented about Brooks’s legacy prior to Tuesday night’s game.

Jim Palmer, holding back tears, on Brooks Robinson: “A great player and role model. You decide who you want to emulate, you’d go, ‘Brooks Robinson.’ He was the real deal. “We were lucky we had him in our lives. Like Boog said, ‘I love that man.’ And I think we all did.” — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) September 26, 2023

Baltimore native and NFL sportscaster Amber Theoharis also shared her thoughts.

RIP Mr Robinson🙏🏻You were one of my idols who I was lucky enough to know. 16 Gold Gloves! Every kid in Baltimore wanted to be a human vacuum cleaner like you. If there’s a game in heaven tonight ain’t nothing getting past 3rd base🧡🖤🕊️#brooksrobinson #orioles pic.twitter.com/Uj3DIqwhI9 — Amber Theoharis (@AmberTheoharis) September 26, 2023

When he left the game as a player, thankfully he stayed close to Baltimore as a television broadcaster with partner Chuck Thompson.



He saw the last Orioles World Series championship in 1983 from the broadcasting booth and could not have been prouder.

When the Orioles moved from Memorial Stadium to their current home at Camden Yards in 1992, a bronze statue of Robinson was built.

Truly bummed to hear Brooks Robinson passed away. One of my childhood heroes as I grew up with the @Orioles. I loved hearing the legendary stories of his career and seeing his statue outside Camden Yards. One of the all-time greats. RIP, Brooksey

(1937-2023) pic.twitter.com/0C5vGQyZXt — Steven Greenstreet 🐷 (@MiddleOfMayhem) September 26, 2023



In recent years, though he moved slower and was in declining health, he always participated in Orioles events whenever he could with a smile on his face.

Rest in peace, Mr. Oriole.